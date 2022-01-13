‘Yellowstone’ Producer David Glasser Believes the Show Is In Its ‘Prime’

“Yellowstone” is the show everyone’s talking about right now. And no wonder, with an intense season culminating in a crazy finale. Fans are psyched for the next season, and we can’t even begin to speculate what it might entail. Now, with a SAG Awards nomination under its belt, it’s safe to say “Yellowstone” has definitely conquered the airwaves.

Producer David Glasser spoke with Variety about “Yellowstone”‘s reach across the U.S. and the success of season 4. “It’s the prime of the show,” said Glasser. “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell.”

“Yellowstone” told a lot of story in season 4, including setting up for another spinoff series about the 6666 Ranch. Glasser continued, “I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

It’s hard to believe we’re already heading into season 5; it still feels like there’s so much of the story we don’t know about. But, that’s the whole point, isn’t it? Hold out on us, so we keep watching. Well, we’re all thoroughly hooked, so that won’t be a problem.

‘Yellowstone’ Ropes Major Award Nomination After Years

After nearly four years of being snubbed for awards, “Yellowstone” was recently nominated for Best Drama Ensemble by the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hassie Harrison, who plays Laramie, posted on Instagram that she was thrilled to be included in the ensemble nomination. “Beside myself!!!!,” she wrote. “‘Yellowstone’ was just nominated for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. I feel so honored to be included in this.”

Kevin Costner also gave praise for his co-stars on Instagram with a post about the nomination. “We’ve got an incredible group of actors on #Yellowstone,” he wrote. “Thank you @sagawards for the nomination!”

“Yellowstone” has honestly earned its nomination; the ensemble cast works so hard to give the best performances they possibly can. Take it from Kelly Reilly, who spoke on the official “Yellowstone” podcast about how she relates to her character Beth Dutton.

“I believe it was Meryl Streep who talks about acting like you’re playing something that is outside of you,” said Reilly. “You think that it’s something that you don’t recognize in yourself, and you’re reaching for, and you’re trying to navigate and figure out and become. But the study is actually when you start to really inhabit and become the character that you understand where your similarities actually are.”

Kelly Reilly, especially, works hard to become Beth, because she’s so unlike her character. Beth is unapologetically ruthless, but Reilly isn’t like that in reality. Initially, she didn’t think she was the right person for Beth, but, clearly, she’s stepped fully into that role.