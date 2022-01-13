‘Yellowstone’ Producer David Glasser ‘Could Not Be Happier’ for SAG Award Nomination

Yellowstone just got a major award nomination from the Screen Actors Guild, and executive producer David Glasser “could not be happier” about it.

Taylor Sheridan’s hit show is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. And Glasser, who is also CEO of 101 Studios, said the recognition from their peers is a welcome development. But the cast and crew are just going to keep working away, he told Variety on Wednesday.

As Variety points out, the guild (SAG-AFTRA) has a membership of over 160,000 spread out across the country. (The nominations are decided by a randomly selected committee of about 2,100.) And while Yellowstone was a bit slower to catch on in coastal enclaves like Hollywood and New York, it has always done well in the heartland.

“SAG voters are everywhere, and that’s great representation,” Glasser said. “We could not be happier for the show to get the recognition that we truly believe it deserves. It’s just truly a great ensemble, so I think it’s the perfect sort of launching point for the show.”

Yellowstone EP Says Show Still Has Room to Grow

What’s more, the Yellowstone team is not content to rest on its laurels. Glasser said he believes that the SAG Award demonstrates Yellowstone’s potential cross-country appeal. He’s been glad to see the supposedly more sophisticated outposts of highbrow culture catch on to the show’s storytelling. But he’s not stopping there.

“It’s now an ‘all of U.S.’ show,” Glasser explained. “It definitely hit the middle [of the country] in the beginning and then spread out. And that’s great, because I think there’s still a lot of audience to grow… What started with my friends in Nashville and Texas calling me, now all of a sudden my friends in New York and LA and San Francisco and Miami are calling. And so I think the show’s got incredible legs.”

Certainly, Yellowstone’s trajectory suggests that it’s still on the ascent. It became the top drama on cable in Season 3, but its Season 4 finale drew over 10.3 million viewers, a 79 percent increase from the Season 3 finale numbers.

No Time to Celebrate, There’s Work to Do

In the meantime, Glasser and his colleagues have been hard at work on Yellowstone as well as its spinoffs, 1883 and 6666. They’ve been working on 1883 lately – it wraps this Saturday – and work has started on 6666, as well. Production on Yellowstone is slated to resume in May.

“We’re going to keep our head down and keep making the content and hopefully audiences and our peers will recognize it the way they have been,” Glasser told Variety. “Taylor and I focus on the work. We’ve been on 1883 since July, which was no easy task, making a show about the 1800s where you had literally three sets that were interior and the rest of it was exterior. So we haven’t had much time to focus on anything else.”

All the same, maybe the cast and crew of Yellowstone will pause ever so briefly to savor the accolade. Their fans would say it’s long overdue, and perhaps there will be more award nominations in the future.