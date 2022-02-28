‘Yellowstone’ Producer Gives New Update on When We Can Expect ‘6666’ Spinoff

There’s been so many Taylor Sheridan shows in the works that it’s been hard to keep track of them all. But one Yellowstone producer has an update on when fans can expect the spinoff called 6666.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that mostly centered around 1883, which just wrapped up its first season, producer David Glasser confirmed that while we haven’t heard much at all, 6666 is definitely still in the works.

“That’s coming for next year,” he said, when asked if he had any information. It’s short and to the point. But it’s still exciting for fans who’ve been looking forward to his one.

The show will follow the four sixes ranch in texas. The show introduced the ranch last season and had Jimmy Hurdstrom go down to live there. That’s where he met his fiance, Emily. And he ultimately chose to stay. Most people thought that the spinoff would follow the two of them, but then Paramount Revealed that Emily actress Kathryn Kelly was promoted to a series regular on Yellowstone, meaning that their storyline would be further explored on the flagship show, not 6666.

‘Yellowstone’ and ‘6666’ Creator Taylor Sheridan has Been Incredibly Busy

Of course, it’s not shocking that one of the Yellowstone spinoffs took the backburner for a bit. Sheridan not only released 1883, a prequel series, but he’s also working on yet another prequel series 1932. Not to mention, he came out with an entirely different show, Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner.

On top of that, yet ANOTHER Sheridan series is in the works. Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone is also well into production. It could be released as early as this summer.

And, of course, Yellowstone is still going strong.

Oh, but not to mention Sheridan is writing a show called Land Man starring Billy Bob Thornton and Bass Reeves starring David Oyelowo. And if that’s not enough, Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman are set to star in Lioness, which is also written by Sheridan. Does this guy even sleep? That’s around eight shows including 6666 in the works or that have been in the works over the past year.

So essentially, Sheridan has a lot on his plate, but it looks like 6666 is still happening despite all of this. But any spare details have been kept quiet. Notably, Glasser didn’t comment when The Hollywood Reporter asked if Jimmy and Walker would be a part of the cast.

Right now, you can catch up on Taylor Sheridan’s other work. 1883 is a particularly beautiful watch, and is available to stream on Paramount +.