‘Yellowstone’ Producer Reveals When Season 5 Is Expected To Air

Great news, “Yellowstone” fans. We could be watching Season 5 of the hit Western drama as early as this coming fall.

David Glasser, a “Yellowstone” executive producer and CEO of 101 Studios, talked with Variety earlier this week about the show’s future. The Paramount Network phenomenon has been all over the news this week due to its first-ever major awards nomination for drama ensemble from the SAG Awards.

“It’s now an ‘all of U.S.’ show,” Glasser said of “Yellowstone’s” rising popularity. “It definitely hit the middle [of the country] in the beginning and then spread out. And that’s great, because I think there’s still a lot of audience to grow… What started with my friends in Nashville and Texas calling me, now all of a sudden my friends in New York and LA and San Francisco and Miami are calling. And so I think the show’s got incredible legs.”

Creator Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the crew want to build up from those legs and keep their momentum going. While Paramount hasn’t officially announced a Season 5 renewal for “Yellowstone,” Glasser and others have confirmed it this year with talks about moving forward with production.

According to Glasser, production on “Yellowstone” resumes in May, which could result in a Season 5 premiere this coming fall.

“It’s the prime of the show,” Glasser said. “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell. I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

‘Yellowstone’ Producer Discusses Potential Conventions and Other In-Person Oppurtunities

As more and more viewers catch up on “Yellowstone” and turn out for its exciting fourth season, other opportunities start to present themselves for the show.

Buckle up, “Yellowstone” fans. Because after the pandemic, the creators are discussing “experiential events and conventions” for fans who want to interact with the show in person. Imagine meeting Kevin Costner or Cole Hauser while dressed in your best cowboy get-up. But those types of experiences are likely a bit far off, depending on the state of the world and the show’s productions schedule.

“As long as it’s authentic and can be done in a super high-end way,” Glasser said of these future opportunities. “I think Taylor’s approach of authenticity first has really worked well for us and will sort of continue that. As you can imagine, tons of opportunities have come to Paramount and to us and we’re looking at all of them, and we want to talk to our audience in the best way possible.”