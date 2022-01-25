‘Yellowstone’ Reminds Us of the Only Things ‘Certain in This World’

Our favorite characters have experienced plenty of death and despair on Yellowstone, but just in case we forgot, the show gave fans a reminder of the only things we can count on in this world.

Recently, Yellowstone has posted a few throwback clips that reminded us of some of our favorite moments within the past four seasons. This included the moment when Jamie Dutton learned what would be the downfall of the west as they knew it.

In the scene, we hear this iconic line:

“Horses and cattle may be how the west was won, but death and taxes is how we’re gonna lose it.”

Of course, of anyone in the show, Jamie knows this truth all too well. He’s endured a good bit of hardship, and it almost always involves death and money.

The show summed up the defining moment with a pretty accurate observation: “The only things certain in this world: Death, taxes, and your love for #YellowstoneTV.”

And fans weren’t afraid to show their love for Yellowstone in the comments. Now that Season 4 has concluded, fans can’t wait for their favorite show to return to screens.

“Hurry up and come back,” one watcher demanded. “Missing my Yellowstone fix. Love it all. Especially Beth. She says so many things I’d like to say to some people.”

“We need a much longer season 5. I’m going thru withdrawal already,” another agreed.

A third gushed, “The best series on television, and the cast is an ensemble of great actors. I look forward to future episodes with such brilliant creative writing.”

‘Yellowstone’ Throws It Back with Beth and Rip’s Wedding

Thankfully, we also have Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler’s relationship to help us through those darker moments in the series. Throughout Yellowstone, the two have provided a sense of comedic relief as well as authentic love. And in Season 4, we saw them make their relationship official with an impromptu wedding ceremony.

The scene was so classically Beth and Rip, from the kidnapped priest to the inappropriate conversation between Beth and her dad. Despite all the quirky qualities of the ceremony, though, Beth and Rip’s love for each other shined through. And once they tied the knot, Yellowstone fans could take a breath knowing that their favorite couple was safe – for now.

To keep fans from going through further Yellowstone withdrawal, the show posted a video of Beth and Rip’s ceremony. And it was just as touching and hilarious as the first time we watched it.

“This now lives rent-free in our head,” the show captioned the sweet moment.