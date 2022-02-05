‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Opens Up About Moment He Was ‘Hooked’ on Music

An old guitar is basically an extension of “Yellowstone” actor Ryan Bingham’s person. There aren’t many scenes of the modern Western drama where he’s without one. And like his character Walker, music is probably one of the most important parts of Bingham’s life. But he didn’t naturally fall into music from a young age. There’s more to Bingham’s story – and when he knew he was first hooked on making music.

Just like Walker, Bingham hasn’t had the happiest life. He rarely stayed in one spot more than two years and his mother struggled with alcoholism – a vice that eventually lead to her death. Before she passed, she gave Bingham a guitar for his 16th birthday. But the story doesn’t stop there. Bingham didn’t really use the guitar much. Instead it was his father’s friend that introduced him to the world of mariachi. And this is where Bingham’s love of music flourished.

According to the L.A. Times, Bingham found a grove in mariachi that opened his eyes to all sorts of musical genres. Lessons he learned from his father’s friend gave him the inspiration to begin creating music of his own.

“He could play some really cool mariachi music and some of the Tejano and conjunto stuff,” Bingham says. “He taught me to play some mariachi music, and from there, I was hooked. That’s where it all started for me.”

Ryan Bingham’s Musical Career

Since that time, the “Yellowstone” cowboy began writing music – and he hasn’t stopped. Of his six records, four were created under his own label, Axster Bingham Records. He also wrote and recorded “The Weary Kind” for the 2010 movie “Crazy Heart.” This would earn him not only an Academy Award, but a Golden Globe and a Grammy as well. You could say this cowboy is uber talented.

And since joining the cast of “Yellowstone,” Bingham has been able to further where and how he performs music. As Walker, he gets to constantly play and write new tunes for Taylor Sheridan. Bingham also sings “Wolves” which was featured on the show in the first season.

The “Yellowstone” star says he loves working with Taylor Sheridan being allowed to freely pitch ideas and give the co-creator his input. He says it’s kind of a dream come true to be able to work in nature with horses and additionally give his musical side so much devotion.

“A whole lot has happened with the show ‘Yellowstone’,” he says. “But with the music stuff and getting able to work with Taylor Sheridan on ‘Yellowstone’ and write some songs for the show and perform them on the show — that’s just been a really great experience and very inspiring. Other than that, I’m just writing songs and continuing to do the same thing. I have a new album probably going to come out at the end of next year and working on ‘Yellowstone’ still.”