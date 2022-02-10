‘Yellowstone’: Sam Elliott Initially ‘Passed’ on Role in Paramount Network Series

We simply could not imagine “1883” without Sam Elliott in one of the leading roles as Captain Shea Brennan. However, the actor, known for his Western-leaning roles, actually passed up his first opportunity to work within the “Yellowstone” universe.

For now, Outsiders await the premiere of “1883’s” eighth episode, which debuts Super Bowl Sunday, February 13th. Ahead of the episode’s debut, Sam Elliott spoke with”Yellowstone’s” Jefferson White to explore Shea Brennan and his role within “1883.”

In beginning the conversation, the longtime actor shared he’s “been very lucky with what’s come [his] way” over 54 years of acting. However, when it comes to “1883,” Taylor Sheridan actually approached Sam Elliott prior to the prequel series’ inception. The creator had asked Elliott about contributing to his parent series, “Yellowstone.”

“Taylor reached out to me almost a year ago,” Elliott revealed, “about doing a little thing on ‘Yellowstone’ and I passed on it.”

However, the “1883” star shared that during the time the “Yellowstone” and “1883” creator approached him, the two men began to talk. Prior to Sheridan’s proposal, Elliott had “never crossed paths with him before.”

Further, Outsiders can never get enough of Sam Elliott. But we can’t help but reveal we’re grateful he turned down a part in “Yellowstone.”

After all, the iconic mustachioed actor contributes majorly to the ongoing success of “1883.”

Sam Elliott Believes ‘1883’ is ‘Tainted’ by ‘Yellowstone’

There’s no doubt that, in its four seasons, “Yellowstone” has gained a massive fan following. However, with its December 2021 debut, the series’ prequel, “1883,” has gained an equally large fanbase. The 19th-century based show has become Paramount Plus‘s most-watched original series.

That said, Sam Elliott, who, as we know, had a chance to appear in Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” series, has controversial thoughts regarding it and “1883.”

In terms, none too kind, he believes the beloved prequel has become “tainted” by the original series.

In speaking to the success of “1883” and its differences from”Yellowstone,” Sam Elliott stated, “‘Yellowstone’ is all over this. We’re tainted by ‘Yellowstone,’ which, on some level, I can’t stand.”

We might think the two share close ties, with James Dutton technically serving as the series’ original patriarch. However, the Shea Brennan actor believes the two series function equally well as separate narratives.

“I think ‘1883’ stands alone,” Elliott said. Prior to its Paramount Plus premiere, the actor said, “Once it comes out, people are gonna say, ‘Oh, yeah–the only connection there is that it got John Dutton to Montana.'”

So far, regular fans of “1883” can surely tell that, whether or not we knew of John Dutton’s story more than 100 years in the future, James, Elsa, Shea, and the rest of the characters all do well functioning outside the confines of the “Yellowstone” universe. With or without John and his splintered family, ‘1883’ has done well on its own. Now, we can only hope the prequel series will see a renewal for season two.