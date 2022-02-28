‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Is Heading to Peacock Soon: Here’s When

Already feeling “Yellowstone” withdrawal? Then we’ve got some good news for you: All four seasons will be streaming on Peacock next month.

According to TV Insider, Paramount dropped the news earlier today. As of Monday, March 28, Peacock subscribers can watch all four “Yellowstone” seasons anytime they want.

While Paramount created “Yellowstone,” the studio made a deal with NBC’s Peacock to stream the show there. At the time, Paramount Plus doesn’t exist. So as of right now, Peacock is the only place to stream episodes of the Taylor Sheridan western.

And you’ll want to get caught up on Season 4 sooner rather than later. Earlier this month, Paramount renewed “Yellowstone” for its fifth season. Production starts in May for the 14 episode season, which will be split into two parts with seven episodes each.

Early reports from the Wall Street Journal say that the first part of Season 5 could air as early as this summer. So there’s no better time to catch up on the first four seasons than this spring.

The full cast will return for Season 5, including Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, and more. Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand Ryan on “Yellowstone,” said he wouldn’t be surprised to hear about a Season 6 renewal too.

“I would be completely astounded if we didn’t shoot [a Season] 6,” Bohen told TV Insider. “And I’d say that there’s a fair chance we might shoot a seventh season. Just depends on whether the creator [Taylor Sheridan] wants to write another 10 episodes or if his story is finished at the 60th episode or not. So that’s it. And he’s gonna sit down and go, ‘What do I want to do? Do I want to keep doing this or do I want to do something different?’”

Taylor Sheridan Has Plenty of Shows in the Works, Including ‘Yellowstone’

In terms of “doing something different,” Taylor Sheridan already has his bucket list planned out. Paramount approved him to work on nine shows for the studio, including upcoming seasons of “Yellowstone.”

In addition to that, he’ll round out the “Yellowstone” universe with a few more “1883” episodes. The prequel series wrapped up its first season this past weekend, but Paramount ordered another batch. Sheridan hasn’t revealed what he plans to do with those episodes just yet.

Then we have “1932” and “6666,” two more spin-off series. Sheridan is currently writing “1932,” which could be released as early as late this year. There’s still little word on the status of “6666.”

And now, for something different. Sheridan will tackle Season 2 of “Mayor of Kingstown” for Paramount Plus. He’s also working with Sylvester Stallone on “The Tulsa King” and David Oyelowo on “Bass Reeves.” Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman will star in “Lioness,” while Billy Bob Thornton will star in “Land Man.”