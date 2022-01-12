From Beth’s gold minidress to John’s quilted jacket, Yellowstone Season 4 brought some of the best looks for the Duttons and beyond.

When it comes to Western fashion, no show does it like Yellowstone. Whether you’re looking for casual or formal, cable’s #1 series has the best of both worlds. Outsider has compiled the absolute best clothing from Season 4, and you can find it all below. As always, ladies first:

Beth Dutton’s Best Dresses from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4

beth dutton came for our heads with this little look pic.twitter.com/RafFqBgOhq — beth dutton defense squad 🌪 (@bethduttns) January 3, 2022

Finale Gold Dress: Zuri Dress by Fannie Schiavoni at FWRD

Zuri Dress by Fannie Schiavoni at FWRD S4, E6 Dress: Matcha Floral-Print Mini Dress via ba&sh

Matcha Floral-Print Mini Dress via ba&sh S4, E5 Dress: Escada Daylor Sunburst Dress via Saks Fifth Avenue

Escada Daylor Sunburst Dress via Saks Fifth Avenue E4 Dress: The Juliet dress in ‘Italia Spot’ pattern via Realisation

The Juliet dress in ‘Italia Spot’ pattern via Realisation S4, E3 Dress: Leopard Shirt Dress by Wilfred via Aritzia

Leopard Shirt Dress by Wilfred via Aritzia S4 Premiere Dress: Wrangler long-sleeve Western snap denim dress via Wrangler

If you’re style is less Beth and more Teeter, however, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered below.

Top Women’s Looks from Season 4

We’ve also got the men covered. From Rip Wheeler’s iconic look to Jimmy’s new Carhartt jacket, find them all below.

Channel ‘Yellowstone’s Enforcer, Rip Wheeler

(Photo Credit: Paramount Network Press)

For the gents, there are few looks more sought after than Yellowstone’s leads. But it’s Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler that gets the most consistent badass look. To capture Rip’s wardrobe, you’ll want:

And be sure to flare your nostrils or the look doesn’t work. As for his jeans, any Outsider’s trusty, worn-in pair will do the trick. But if you’d like a fresh pair, check Wrangler at the link above to find every boot-cut pair you could ever want.

Best of John Dutton in Season 4

(Photo Credit: Paramount Network Press, Yellowstone Season 4)

Season 4 introduced a new iconic jacket for the Yellowstone patriarch, the quilted jacket. It’s hard to beat the classics, however, so we’ve got them all for you above.

Jimmy’s ‘6666’ Carhartt Jacket

(Photo Credit: Paramount Network Press, Yellowstone Season 4)

Jimmy’s 6666 Carhartt Jacket: Carhartt Quilted Flannel Lined Duck Active Jacket in Red on Amazon

Jimmy became a man in Season 4 thanks to Texas’ 6666 ranch. John Dutton tells us as much when he refers to him as “Jim” for the first time. And he’s wearing the red Carhartt jacket above when it happens.

Western Casual: Kayce Dutton

Photo Credit: Yellowstone Gallery, Paramount Network Press Center, Viacom

Kayce sports far more casual Western attire than his father. His trusty canvas jacket made its return in Season 4, which you can find above.

Here’s to many more iconic looks come Yellowstone Season 5.