From Beth’s gold minidress to John’s quilted jacket, Yellowstone Season 4 brought some of the best looks for the Duttons and beyond.
When it comes to Western fashion, no show does it like Yellowstone. Whether you’re looking for casual or formal, cable’s #1 series has the best of both worlds. Outsider has compiled the absolute best clothing from Season 4, and you can find it all below. As always, ladies first:
Beth Dutton’s Best Dresses from ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4
- Finale Gold Dress: Zuri Dress by Fannie Schiavoni at FWRD
- S4, E6 Dress: Matcha Floral-Print Mini Dress via ba&sh
- S4, E5 Dress: Escada Daylor Sunburst Dress via Saks Fifth Avenue
- E4 Dress: The Juliet dress in ‘Italia Spot’ pattern via Realisation
- S4, E3 Dress: Leopard Shirt Dress by Wilfred via Aritzia
- S4 Premiere Dress: Wrangler long-sleeve Western snap denim dress via Wrangler
If you’re style is less Beth and more Teeter, however, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered below.
Top Women’s Looks from Season 4
- Teeter’s Ranch Shirt: Men’s WRANGLER Contrast Trim Western Two-Snap Flap Pocket Shirt in Tan
- Summer Higgin’s Sunglasses: Ray Ban Original Aviator Sunglasses
- Beth’s Wedding Fur Coat: French Connection Women’s Paulette Faux Fur Leopard Coat at John Lewis
- Laramie’s Denim Jacket: Denim Western Jacket by Wrangler
We’ve also got the men covered. From Rip Wheeler’s iconic look to Jimmy’s new Carhartt jacket, find them all below.
Channel ‘Yellowstone’s Enforcer, Rip Wheeler
For the gents, there are few looks more sought after than Yellowstone’s leads. But it’s Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler that gets the most consistent badass look. To capture Rip’s wardrobe, you’ll want:
- Shirt: Wrangler denim shirts in black and navy via Wrangler
- Hat: Stetson Skyline 6x Cowboy Hat in black or Chocolate via Stetson
- Sunglasses: Ray-Ban Caravan aviator sunglasses via Ray-Ban
And be sure to flare your nostrils or the look doesn’t work. As for his jeans, any Outsider’s trusty, worn-in pair will do the trick. But if you’d like a fresh pair, check Wrangler at the link above to find every boot-cut pair you could ever want.
Best of John Dutton in Season 4
- Season 4’s Quilted Jacket: Blacktail Quilted RangeWax Jacket ($285), schaeferoutfitter.com
- Yellowstone Vest: Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Logo Vest by Yellowstone TV Shop
- Arena Vest: 730 Wool Arena Vest ($170), schaeferoutfitter.com
- Hat: Black felt 3X Tucker, ($95), resistol.com
- Shirt: Washed chambray Western shirt, ($112), westmajor.com
- Jeans: Dillon jeans, ($99), kimesranch.com
- Boots: Greer smooth ostrich, ($229.95), justinboots.com
Season 4 introduced a new iconic jacket for the Yellowstone patriarch, the quilted jacket. It’s hard to beat the classics, however, so we’ve got them all for you above.
Jimmy’s ‘6666’ Carhartt Jacket
- Jimmy’s 6666 Carhartt Jacket: Carhartt Quilted Flannel Lined Duck Active Jacket in Red on Amazon
Jimmy became a man in Season 4 thanks to Texas’ 6666 ranch. John Dutton tells us as much when he refers to him as “Jim” for the first time. And he’s wearing the red Carhartt jacket above when it happens.
Western Casual: Kayce Dutton
- Jacket: Freenote Cloth Riders Jacket in waxed canvas oak via Porterhouse Clothing
- Shirt: Wrangler Men’s Western Long Sleeve Snap Firm Finish Work Shirt by Wrangler
Kayce sports far more casual Western attire than his father. His trusty canvas jacket made its return in Season 4, which you can find above.
Every Season 4 ‘Clothes of Yellowstone’ Breakdown
If you’re after more of Yellowstone’s best Season 4 looks, head on over to our extensive coverage – episode by episode – next:
- ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 10: Wear the Clothes from the Finale
- ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 9: Wear the Clothes from the Episode
- Season 4, Episode 8: Wear the Clothes from the Episode
- ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 7: Wear the Clothes from the Episode
- Season 4, Episode 6: Wear the Clothes from the Episode
- Season 4, Episode 5: Wear the Clothes from the Episode
- How to Buy the Clothes Worn in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 4
- How to Buy the Clothes Worn in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episodes 3
- Buy the Clothes Worn in Yellowstone Season 4, Episodes 1 & 2
Here’s to many more iconic looks come Yellowstone Season 5.