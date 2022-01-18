‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Should Beth Have Given Jamie a ‘Fourth Option’?

One of the most pivotal moments from the “Yellowstone” Season 4 finale involved Beth Dutton threatening her adopted brother Jamie. All season long, we watched Beth promise to kill Jamie for what he’s done to her and her family. But just when fans thought she’d follow through on her threat, Beth took a different route. She gave Jamie three options instead, each of which would hurt him in a different way.

The first option was to go to prison for all the murder and covering up he’d been involved with. Beth knew he wouldn’t last in prison and promised him he’d die if she sent him there. The second option was for her to tell Rip the truth about Jamie manipulating Beth into getting a hysterectomy. Then Rip would know the truth about why he and Beth can never have children.

The third option, Beth never explicitly says during the “Yellowstone” season finale. Instead, fans infer it when they watch Jamie kill his biological father, Garrett Randall, who actually ordered the hit on the Dutton family. But one fan in a recent Reddit thread wonders — what about a fourth option?

“Arrest Garrett and have him prosecuted?” the fan posted earlier today. “Not that Beth would ever offer an option that did not hurt Jamie… but was this even an option for him? Could he have done this and come away clean?”

The question sparked several other “Yellowstone” fans to chime in with their hot takes.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate Potential ‘Fourth’ Option

For many, the fourth option seems implausible because Beth wants her brother to suffer as much as possible on “Yellowstone.”

“I don’t think that would have been satisfactory to Beth,” one person commented. “And if Jamie tried to pull it she would have sicced Rip on him.”

If Jamie had the chance to maneuver himself around a courtroom, it would be game over for the Duttons. Jamie’s smart enough to find a way to throw them under the bus while also keeping himself free from blame.

One fan said the same could be true of Garrett Randall if he’d been brought to court instead of killed off by Jamie.

“No, Garret could have said Jaime was involved, if nothing else to get him and the Duttons investigated,” the “Yellowstone” fan commented. That would definitely not be in Beth or the ranch’s best interests. They’ve literally got enough skeletons to worry about without a lawyer digging into their transgressions.

But in the end, it likely does circle back to the fact that Beth wants someone to pay. Not just the person who attacked her and her family in the “Yellowstone” Season 3 finale. But she places a lot of the hurt in her life in Jamie’s lap, and now she finally has the chance to do something about it. Maybe this will help her pain die down, or maybe it won’t. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how Beth and Jamie interact next season.