‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: The Kayce Dutton Line That Could Change Everything

In Yellowstone’s Season 4 finale, Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) vision quest ended with some worrisome conclusions. We didn’t get to see all that he saw. But we know his vision ended with two paths and a spirit guide offering to help Kayce walk the path of his choosing.

One path was evidently too awful for Kayce to contemplate. So he chose the other path. But what he saw there left him brooding and troubled upon his return to his family’s house.

When Kayce’s wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) asked what he saw, Kayce’s reply was sobering: “The end of us.” But what exactly that meant remains up for debate, and now Yellowstone fans are trying to tease out some clearer meaning from his statement.

Yellowstone Fans Debate the Line That Could Change Everything

On Reddit, Yellowstone fans weighed in on the possible meanings of Kayce’s explanation to Monica. Some thought his “us” concerned him and Monica. Others thought he was referring to the Dutton family and the fate of the ranch. One fan offered the novel take that it meant the end of Montana as Market Equities develops the state and changes their way of life.

“My interpretation is that the first path, he saw himself staying with Monica and Tate and they all die,” one fan suggested. “The second path, he leaves Monica and she and Tate live long, happy lives without him.”

“I can’t imagine Kayce saying that to Monica if the ‘us’ meant them,” another fan demurred. “That would take one mean-spirited son of a gun to tell his wife that a few days after she announced her pregnancy.”

“Yeah it was purposefully vague,” yet another fan agreed. “I took it as the end of the family/ranch. But it’s slippery enough maybe it lets them end Monica’s storyline because it’s just the end of Kayce and Monica.”

Many Yellowstone fans interpreted it to mean that Kayce will have a life-or-death decision to make in Season 5, likely one that forces him to choose between the Dutton Ranch and his marriage to Monica. It’s perplexing, to be sure, but based on past precedent, it seems Taylor Sheridan just can’t let Kayce, Monica and Tate (Brecken Merrill) enjoy some peace for very long before he throws another calamity their way.

What’s Coming Up in Season 5?

While the Season 4 finale was not as climactic as Season 3’s, there is definitely trouble brewing on the horizon for the Dutton family. And not just for Kayce and Monica.

As Season 4 drew to a close, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) came down hard on Beth (Kelly Reilly), vowing to end her career if it took a fortune to do it. She threatened Beth with insider trading charges and more for Beth’s efforts to undermine her hedge fund. And she made it clear that this was a personal vendetta now.

Meanwhile, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is stuck trying to undo Beth’s handiwork as it pertains to Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo), who’s facing a bevy of charges and an unsympathetic judge. He doesn’t yet know the extent of Market Equities’ plans for his valley, but it looks like it’s going to take more than Beth has already done to stave off the development of the valley and the rest of the state.

What new enemies threaten to tear Kayce and Monica apart, and what will be the fate of the Duttons’ valley? Season 5, likely the penultimate season of Yellowstone, promises answers to those questions. It is set to premiere sometime next fall, so stay tuned for further details.