‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly Upped to Series Regulars

Early Thursday morning, Paramount Network would officially confirm Yellowstone‘s renewal for a highly-anticipated Season 5. Citing Season 4’s phenomenal, record-breaking numbers, the studio is elated to continue their #1 television show. But the great news doesn’t stop there.

More Teeter, More Emily: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Ups Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly to Series Regulars

In addition, Yellowstone fans will be thrilled to know that both Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly are moving from guest stars to series regular roles as Teeter and Emily respectively.

Jen Landon’s increasing role for Yellowstone Season 5 comes after a fan-favorite arc in Season 4, which saw Teeter keep her tenure on the Dutton Ranch after John Dutton (Kevin Costner) sought to remove all romantic distractions from his bunkhouse. After revealing her brand to John for the first time, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) was quick to come to Teeter’s defense as the hardest-working hand they’ve got.

Landon’s Teeter has been a crowd-pleaser since her introduction in the early throws of Season 3. A beefed-up presence for Season 5 is sure to please fans as a result.

Joining her will be Season 4 newcomer Kathryn Kelly as Emily. Kelly entered Yellowstone in mid-Season 4 as a Texan vet tech. Her presence on the 6666 ranch quickly caught Jimmy’s (Jefferson White) eye, and the two would fall in love rather quickly. Their engagement took place while traveling back to Montana’s Dutton Yellowstone Ranch by Season 4’s end. As a result, upping Kelly’s role as Emily looks to confirm a continuation of their love story in Yellowstone Season 5.

This does, however, cast doubt on whether or not Taylor Sheridan’s announced 6666 spinoff will still go ahead with Jefferson White.

Production Begins in May with Principle Cast

While Paramount Network confirms their SAG and PGA nominated series will begin production in May 2022 with principal cast, we still don’t know when Yellowstone Season 5 will air.

We do know, however, that this principal cast will include Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser. The studio also names Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Forrie J. Smith for production in May. Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham will return for early shoots, as well.

If Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly don’t start come May, they should be back in Montana shortly after.

As for spinoff 6666, no further news has come from Paramount Network or series creator Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan has, however, completed the purchase of Texas’ historic ranch. Whether this will serve Yellowstone Season 5 or 6666, though, is unknown.