‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: When Fans Can Likely Expect the Premiere

Since the fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” came to an end, a single question has been on the minds of fans.

“When will season five begin?”

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” wrapped up a little over a month ago and viewers immediately turned their attention to the next upcoming season. With the cliffhanging finale the fourth season gave us, you can’t blame fans for being anxious regarding the show’s return. Though season four was fantastic, it left us with several unanswered questions. Viewers hope season five will dig into the unsolved and give us the answers we crave. “Yellowstone” Executive Producer David Glasser says viewers can likely expect season five later this year in the fall. He also notes filming will begin in May.

“It’s the prime of the show,” Gasser tells Variety. “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell.”

“Yellowstone” will continue as long as people are watching and creator Taylor Sheridan has a story to tell. Glasser says there is still plenty left in the tank.

“I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write,” he says. “He is deep into ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about. As long as it’s authentic and can be done in a super high-end way. I think Taylor’s approach of authenticity first has really worked well for us and will sort of continue that. As you can imagine, tons of opportunities have come to Paramount and to us and we’re looking at all of them, and we want to talk to our audience in the best way possible.”

‘Yellowstone’ Universe Will Continue to Grow Over Time

“Yellowstone” has already one successful spinoff with prequel “1883” and has another, “6666” on the way. Glasser says the “Yellowstone” universe will continue to expand under Sheridan’s guidance.

“I think this universe as we’ve seen, with the success of ‘1883,’ it can grow and it can have other offshoots and build out a world around it,” he says. “We’re going to keep our head down and keep making the content and hopefully audiences and our peers will recognize it the way they have been. Taylor and I focus on the work. We’ve been on ‘1883’ since July, which was no easy task, making a show about the 1800s where you had literally three sets that were interior and the rest of it was exterior. So we haven’t had much time to focus on anything else.”

It’s an exciting time to be a “Yellowstone” fan and there are endless possibilities as the show and its franchise continue to blossom. Fans can’t wait to see what Sheridan has for us next with season five.