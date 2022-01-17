‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Which Dutton Will Bite the Dust?

When you look at the Yellowstone landscape, there are a number of options when it comes to which Dutton will bite the dust.

The options are many when we let those imaginations run wild. Will it be John, Beth, Jamie, Kayce, or Monica? Or could it be, by family extension, Rip Wheeler, Beth’s new husband?

Let us take a look at the Yellowstone possibilities for each one.

John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, has a lot of enemies. We know this because of how that shooting/explosion mess went down. It all led back to Garrett, the biological father of Jamie Dutton, played by Wes Bentley.

Still, John has been moving and pushing people around to get his way. He’s right in the middle of the mess caused by Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo. In the most recent season finale, John went to speak to the judge after his harsh sentencing of her.

‘Yellowstone’ Puts Beth Dutton, Jamie Dutton in Crosshairs of Possible Death

Turns out that the judge and John know one another well. So, let’s just put John up there as a possible dead man walking.

Then we have Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. She managed to blackmail, in a way, Jamie to get him to go shoot Garrett in the head and kill him. Hell, Jamie made a trip to the train station so that Garrett could be buried.

Beth also has riled up Market Equities with her actions on Yellowstone. She did get told off by John, which upset her immensely, as the season wound down. He wanted her to leave the home, but she asked to stay and John said OK.

Kayce’s Vision Quest Leaves Him Questioning His Relationship With Monica

She pulls off a wedding that led her and Rip, played by Cole Hauser, to get hitched with Lloyd and Carter present. Yes, John was there, too. Lloyd is played by Forrie J. Smith; Carter is played by Finn Little.

Oh, Yellowstone, there are many people lined up that are just possibly dead people walking. Jamie has his demons, too, that could put him in harm’s way. After all, he was the man behind the killing of Garrett. When that gets found out, well, it will be another storyline.

Kacey Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, has been dealing with the after-effects of his Vision Quest. Those images and mental pictures played a role in shifting his view of that main relationship. Could things end up going seriously wrong between Kayce and Monica? Well, we don’t think so but anything is truly possible in this Western drama.