‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Will Jamie Dutton Try Finishing Job Garrett Randall Started?

When the hit television series “Yellowstone” returns for its fifth season, all eyes will be on Jamie Dutton and his next move. Early in the fourth “Yellowstone” season, Jamie learns it is his biological father, Garrett Randall, behind the attacks on the Dutton family. The hits were unsuccessful as John, Kayce and Beth Dutton survive the attempts on their lives.

Now that his father is out of the picture, Jamie very well could take up his father’s work and take another shot at his adopted family. Some “Yellowstone” fans believe Jamie is on a path that will make him the primary antagonist in season five. In a recent Reddit thread, one poster even speculates that Jamie will succeed where Randall failed.

“I think he is ambitious but very weak in character,” The Reddit user says. “He is ultimately self-serving and definitely doesn’t deserve Yellowstone or an inheritance from it. I know I left him out of my John Dutton post and that was intentional. I disowned him for John’s sake because I think Jamie will end up killing him. Hopefully, Jamie will die trying and John survives.”

Jamie has long strived to obtain his adopted father’s approval and it is obvious that he holds John Dutton in high regard. A turning point in the fourth “Yellowstone” season came when Montana Governor Lynelle Perry announces she will not seek re-election. Fearing Jamie would claim the office, John puts his own name in the hat. John also embarrasses his adopted son in doing so by leading him to think he and his sister, Beth, are at the press conference in support. Instead, Perry announces her endorsement for John. This could be the final straw that pushes Jamie over the edge.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Come to Jamie Dutton’s Defense

There is no question that Jamie Dutton is one of the most divisive “Yellowstone” characters. Opinions on his relationship with his adopted family are pretty evenly split. Some “Yellowstone” fans even believe Jamie is the victim of his father’s hostility.

“I see Jamie as the Duttons’ biggest victim,” another Reddit user opines. “The things they’ve done to him are just awful and the worst part is the way Jamie is so desperate for John’s approval. He keeps coming back for more abuse in the hopes he receives a crumb of love in return. It’s really sad.”

Jamie’s season five storyline could go in a number of directions, which is what makes him such an intriguing character.

“At this point, I see no way for him to make his own moves,” another Reddit user says. “So he’ll remain a pawn. Unless he loses it completely, in a rage does something dramatic like kill John and/or Beth. And none of that would make me like him any better.”

We will learn Jamie’s next move when the fifth of “Yellowstone” arrives.