‘Yellowstone’ Shares a Friday Portrait of Our Favorite Family

It’s Friday – finally – and that means it’s time to wind down and enjoy another glorious weekend. If you’ve had a long week, there’s nothing better than relaxing with some “Yellowstone” reruns on Peacock. And the official “Yellowstone” Twitter account is encouraging some family time as well – with a photo of your favorite Dutton clan.

And they’re not talking about John, Beth, and Jamie. The photo shows a very sweet picture of Kayce, Monica, and Tate Dutton. Though they’ve had their struggles (what family doesn’t?) the trio has proven time and time again that they’re resilient. Always seeming to come back stronger than ever, Kayce is the well-intentioned leader of the group.

“A Friday family portrait,” the page captioned the portrait. The three, while not smiling, look bound together with looks of determination on their faces.

The latest of obstacles to come to Kayce’s family begins at the very start of season four. Tate is plucked from the naïveté of childhood when he shoots an intruder who’s attacking his mom. Tate kills the man, leaving him emotionally scarred. In the months after this wild event, Tate finds reprieve spending his days underneath his parents’ bed. And this makes Kayce take drastic measures.

Leaving the Yellowstone Ranch

The three leave the Dutton family home to find a place of their own. But not before staying in the comfort of the reservation for a while. This seems to strengthen Monica and Kayce’s relationship and give Tate some relief.

In speaking about Kayce as a rounded character, fellow actor Ian Bohen (Ryan on the series) speaks about his leadership and pensive demeanor. Luke Grimes portrays Kayce in a way that gives him depth and soul. And Bohen spoke of him as a philosophical kind of person.

“First off, Luke is incredibly pensive and ethereal and a thoughtful man. And he’s a joy to be around and I feel like we’re always complimenting each other in terms of like ‘what are we doing in life?’ He’s a philosophical dude, so I love hanging out with him. It’s a treat to do scenes outside the bunkhouse with a new character who has a new dynamic, you know, someone from the family.,” Bohen says.

He further adds:

“And it makes Ryan sort of feel good to be on an equal playing field with him. You know we have great scenes. We have a really good time and it’s fun. Here’s what I like the best about it. Because my character doesn’t know him so much as well as I know him as a person. The character has to really listen and watch what he’s doing to take his cues from him because Ryan is looking for a lead from Kayce. And so as an actor it’s a really good time to try and be that attentive. And then the scenes become easy because the words just are there…”