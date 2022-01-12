‘Yellowstone’ Snags First-Ever Major Awards Nomination After Years of Being Snubbed

The hit series “Yellowstone” is finally receiving award recognition after years of what many fans would consider snubs.
Earlier today, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens joined each other on Instagram Live. During their conversation, they announced the nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, according to TV Insider. And you better know what show made that list. That’s right, Outsiders. Yellowstone has its first nomination for Best Drama Ensemble. The show deserves the recognition it’s been getting lately.
You can head over to Vanessa Hudgens’ Instagram account to view the nominations on her story.
While award shows are finally recognizing Yellowstone, there are still a lot of other shows receiving recognition. For example, TV Insider reports that “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” received a total of five nominations this year. Although, this isn’t a shock to the entertainment industry. These shows have been popular since the beginning.
With that said, are you ready to see what other shows were nominated? Well, you can check out the list below!
Nomination List For the 28th Screen Actors Guild Award Show
Firstly, the list begins with the shows who had outstanding cast performances. You can check out a few of the categories below.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Morning Show
- Squid Game
- Succession
- Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
- The Great
- Hacks
- The Kominsky Method
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Sandra Oh, The Chair
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
In order to view the remaining categories, you can check them out here!
When Could ‘Yellowstone’ Win and Take Home the Award?
Finally, here’s the news that you’ve all been waiting for. The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on Sunday, February 27th at 8/7c. It can be watched on the TNT and TBS networks. It’s about time we see “Yellowstone” win something!
According to recent reports, the show was rejected in the past because of an $80 million budget. Well, it sure proved the people who didn’t believe in it wrong.