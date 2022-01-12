‘Yellowstone’ Snags First-Ever Major Awards Nomination After Years of Being Snubbed

The hit series “Yellowstone” is finally receiving award recognition after years of what many fans would consider snubs.

Earlier today, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens joined each other on Instagram Live. During their conversation, they announced the nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, according to TV Insider. And you better know what show made that list. That’s right, Outsiders. Yellowstone has its first nomination for Best Drama Ensemble. The show deserves the recognition it’s been getting lately.

You can head over to Vanessa Hudgens’ Instagram account to view the nominations on her story.

While award shows are finally recognizing Yellowstone, there are still a lot of other shows receiving recognition. For example, TV Insider reports that “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” received a total of five nominations this year. Although, this isn’t a shock to the entertainment industry. These shows have been popular since the beginning.

With that said, are you ready to see what other shows were nominated? Well, you can check out the list below!

Nomination List For the 28th Screen Actors Guild Award Show

Firstly, the list begins with the shows who had outstanding cast performances. You can check out a few of the categories below.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

In order to view the remaining categories, you can check them out here!

When Could ‘Yellowstone’ Win and Take Home the Award?

Finally, here’s the news that you’ve all been waiting for. The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on Sunday, February 27th at 8/7c. It can be watched on the TNT and TBS networks. It’s about time we see “Yellowstone” win something!

According to recent reports, the show was rejected in the past because of an $80 million budget. Well, it sure proved the people who didn’t believe in it wrong.







