‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Expected Release Time Frame Revealed

The “Yellowstone” news just keeps rolling in. The latest reports confirm that the “6666” spin-off will come sooner than we think.

“Yellowstone” fans first heard about the potential spin-off last year. It’s supposed to be based on the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas, showcasing the lives of the wranglers and cowboys who make a living there. And during Season 4 of “Yellowstone,” fans got a first-hand glimpse of the Four-Sixes through Jimmy Hurdstrom’s eyes.

Jimmy worked on the ranch for several months, learning how to be a better cowboy. He also met his fiance, Emily, there, and they plan on living at the Four-Sixes together. We don’t know whether or not the new spin-off series will follow their story. But we do know when it will come out.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “6666” should hit Paramount Plus “later this year or next.” So, we could be looking at a fall 2022 release date or a winter 2023 release date.

WSJ spoke with the chief executive of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment studios Chris McCarthy, who co-produces Taylor Sheridan’s shows. “6666” is one of eight shows Sheridan has in the works, in addition to “Yellowstone.”

Based on McCarthy’s conversation with the outlet, more priority is being given to “Yellowstone” Season 5, “1883,” and “1932,” the latest spin-off prequel series. The new prequel focuses on the generation of Duttons in between Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and Tim McGraw’s James Dutton.

‘Yellowstone’ Executive Announces 14 Episodes for Season 5

In addition to updates on Taylor Sheridan’s other series, Chris McCarthy also revealed exciting news about “Yellowstone” Season 5. It sounds like the show might premiere sooner than we think, and with even more episodes.

Per the Wall Street Journal, Season 5 will be split into two parts, with seven episodes in each part. This makes 14 episodes total for the season, unlike the previous 10-episode seasons. Netflix adopted this same strategy when releasing the final season of “Ozark” this year.

McCarthy says that Paramount plans on releasing the first part of “Yellowstone” Season 5 this summer. The show will premiere on the Paramount Network cable channel alongside Sylvester Stallone’s stand-alone show “Tulsa King.” Eventually, fans will only be able to watch “Tulsa King” on Paramount Plus.

The second part will air this fall, alongside new episodes of “1883,” the prequel series. While a second season hasn’t been ordered yet, more episodes have. It’ll be like a continuation of the first season.

“We want to double down on that momentum and not waste it,” McCarthy said. He’s referring to the speed of the latest “Yellowstone” season and other shows. Paramount witnessed the success of “1883” and wants to capitalize on that success to crank out even more Sheridan-verse shows. Which are you most excited for, “Yellowstone” fans?