‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Helping His Little Sister Sell Girl Scout Cookies

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill is a talented young actor, and it looks like his kid sister is also comfortable in front of a camera. In a new Instagram post, Merrill chipped in to help his youngest sib with an ambitious goal: to sell a Girl Scout cookie to someone in each state of America.

“Hey everyone, this is my little sister, and she’s now a Brownie in Girl Scouts,” Merrill said by way of introduction. “And she has a goal.”

“Hi, my name is Seren,” Merrill’s kid sister began. “I’m in Troop 8533. I am selling Girl Scout Cookies. I have a goal to sell at least one cookie in every state of America.”

“And I know we know at least one person in every single state,” Merrill chimed in. “So reach out to them. They [the cookies] are $5. You can also donate to a soldier, if you don’t eat cookies… There’s a link in her bio, and I tagged her in this post.”

“Thanks for supporting Girl Scouts!” Seren added, waving to the camera.

The cookie sales go to benefit Children’s Hospital of Orange County. And with Yellowstone reaching millions of fans all across the country, Seren’s goal shouldn’t be too tall an order. If you want to help the youngsters hit their target, you can click here.

In Season 4 of Yellowstone, Merrill’s Character Found Some Peace

On Yellowstone, Merrill’s character, Tate Dutton, has been through a lot. He’s fallen into a fast-moving river, faced a giant snake, been kidnapped by a militia, wrestled with post-traumatic nightmares and had to shoot an intruder who was attacking his mother. Then, at the beginning of Season 4, Tate’s family moved away from the Dutton Ranch and he finally found some peace.

But now, with Tate growing up fast and a baby Dutton on the way, his parents’ marriage has been called into question by his father Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) recent vision quest. As Season 4 ended, Kayce told Monica (Kelsey Asbille) that what he’d seen when he went out into the wilderness for several days represented “the end of us.”

Tate is close to both his parents, and their earlier separation was hard on him. Will they get it together to raise their new child together? Or will Kayce and Monica fall apart again based on Kayce’s feverish vision?

Season 5 of Yellowstone promises to deliver the answer. And it will likely bring further challenges for Tate – possibly more daunting ones than babysitting his new sib. The Season 5 premiere is supposed to drop sometime next fall, so stay tuned for further details.