‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Models His ‘Ridiculous’ Hair in Series of Photos

Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill is growing up, and like any normal teen, he’s experimenting with new hairdos.

In a series of snaps posted to Instagram on Monday, the Tate Dutton actor donned a black shirt, a bright red jacket, and a tough expression for the camera beneath his tousled locks.

“#thishairisridiculous #childactor #schoolbully vibes,” Merrill captioned the photo series.

Yellowstone Star Thrilled by SAG Award Nomination

Meanwhile, in another recent Instagram post, Merrill celebrated a recent achievement of the collective Yellowstone cast: a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“Congratulations to my fellow cast members on our #SAGawards nomination! It is an honor and a privilege to get to work with such outstanding professionals,” Merrill posted. “Thank you @sagawards for recognizing our hard work and dedication, and thank you #taylorsheridan for bringing the Yellowstone universe to life with your creative genius!”

The SAG Award nod is the first major award nomination for Yellowstone’s long-suffering cast, which has endured snubs from the Emmys and the Golden Globes in the past. Moreover, the SAG Award is a coveted prize, and the nomination itself represents broad recognition from the actors’ peers in the guild.

Whither Tate’s Family in Season 5?

In Season 4 of Yellowstone, Tate finally found some peace in a new house away from the Dutton Ranch – from where he’s been kidnapped and forced to shoot an intruder – complete with its own dog. He also learned that he’s going to be getting a new baby sib. So he contemplated the additional revenue that babysitting will bring in.

But will all that be shot to pieces in Season 5? As Season 4 ended, Tate’s father Kayce (Luke Grimes) returned from a difficult ceremony out in the wilderness where he’d had a series of disturbing visions. The ceremony, while meant to explain why a wolf keeps visiting Kayce, ultimately left him more troubled than before.

Upon his return, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) asked Kayce what he saw in his visions. “The end of us,” he answered – and there the scene stopped. Where Kayce, Monica and Tate go from there was left hanging, to be resolved in Season 5. But it’s not looking good. It seems every time their little family finds a shred of solace, something intervenes to shatter the calm.

In the meantime, if Yellowstone fans are hoping for spoilers from Merrill, they’re likely to be disappointed. The child actor has been as disciplined as his co-stars about keeping mum on what’s next. But he’s been full of behind-the-scenes tidbits and pictures, like the series above, so his followers have more information than most about what’s up on the set of Yellowstone.