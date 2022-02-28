‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Poses With Costars at the SAG Awards

It looks like the cast of Yellowstone is enjoying every second of their time together at the 2022 SAG Awards. That includes young actor, Brecken Merrill.

If you are anything like us over here at Outsider, then you probably have an unhealthy obsession with Yellowstone. That means you’ve also watched as young Brecken Merrill get involved in all four seasons of the show up until now. He plays Tate Dutton, the defiant and ever-curious son of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), and the grandson of John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

We have essentially watched Merrill grow up on-screen right before our eyes over the last few years. So, to see him all fancied up at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards next to all of his Yellowstone co-stars was an awesome sight to see. He is looking older and more mature with each passing day.

Check out Brecken Merrill posing with the rest of the Yellowstone cast on Instagram down below.

“The biggest photo booth I’ve ever been in @sohohouse with @thejenlandon @hassieharrison @ianbohen @mobringsplenty @Kristyphillipsauthor,” Merrill captioned the snaps. “Thanks #davidglasser and #101studios for a fun night!”

Pretty awesome, right? Seeing Merrill in a photo booth with the likes of Jen Landon, Ian Bohen, and Mo Brings Plenty isn’t something we Yellowstone fans see every day. Landon, of course, plays the role of Teeter on the show while Bohen plays the character Ryan and Brings Plenty plays Mo.

Did ‘Yellowstone’ Win a SAG Award?

The SAG Awards are given out each year by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Their goal is to recognize outstanding performances in the film and television industry. There is no denying that Yellowstone most definitely fits that bill.

We found out back in January that the Paramount Network hit show was nominated for its first-ever SAG Award. As a matter of fact, Yellowstone is the only non-premium cable series to be nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

The show, meanwhile, follows the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the country, has only continued to get more popular. And it has been killing it in terms of TV ratings. All of that can be attributed to creator Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the show’s amazing cast. That includes Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, and, of course, Brecken Merrill.

Unfortunately, Yellowstone did not win a SAG Award in 2022. The cast and crew were up against some pretty stiff competition in the form of other shows. Those were The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, and Succession. It was Succession that ended up taking home the award.