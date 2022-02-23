‘Yellowstone’s Brecken Merrill Reflects on ‘Beautiful’ Funeral Service for Late Grandpa

Young “Yellowstone” star Brecken Merrill used social media yesterday (Tuesday) to say goodbye to a family member. At just 13-years-old, Merrill is the youngest actor in the full-time “Yellowstone” lineup, He plays young cowboy in training Tate Dutton on the hit Paramount Network series.

His recently took to Instagram to remember the passing of his grandfather. He shared a photo of the snow-covered cemetery where his Grandpa was laid to rest. Merrill was greeted by numerous “Yellowstone” fans offering up thoughts and prayers during a difficult time. In his social media post, he calls the service for his Grandfather “beautiful.”

“Beautiful service for my Grandpa Wayne,’ he says in the post’s caption space.

Merrill’s Tuesday post collected a large number of “likes” and comments as “Yellowstone” fans showed support for the young star.

“So sorry for your loss, Brecken,” one social media user writes. “Hope you and your family are doing well.”

“Sending prayers for you and your beautiful family Brecken,” another fan of the hit show says. “You’ll always have the good times to keep in your heart and mind! Sorry for your loss.”

“Deepest sympathies, hoping your memories are beautiful and many,” another writes in the comments. “Prayers for you and your family.”

Merrill also notes that the service took place in the state of Washington at Tahoma National Cemetery. It is a United States National Cemetery and the resting place for thousands of military servicemen and women. The National Cemetery is around 158 acres in size and had more than 60,000 interments at the end of 2019. It was the only United States National Cemetery in Washington until 2020 when Vancouver Barracks National Cemetery was established.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill is Excited For Season Five

“Yellowstone” fans got the news they have all been waiting for with season five becoming official just a few weeks ago. Brecken Merrill and the rest of the show’s cast will be making the trek to the Northwest in May to begin filming.

“Yellowstone” fans know Merrill as Tate Dutton, the son of Kayce and Monica Dutton, and the only grandchild of the family patriarch, John Dutton, As such, Tate stands to inherit “Yellowstone” Ranch at some point in the future. He’s already training for the role, getting a crash course on how to operate a huge cattle ranch. Tate spends his days mingling and learning from the ranch’s veteran cowboys that reside in the bunkhouse.

The fourth “Yellowstone” season sees Tate and his family move away from the Dutton Ranch and onto the local Native American reservation. Tate will have a new brother or sister at some point in the “Yellowstone” future as his mother reveals she is pregnant at the end of season four.

We’ll see what season five has cooked up for Tate when “Yellowstone” returns later this year.