‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shows Off Goodies From SAG Award ‘Swag Bag’

We are a month out from the SAG Awards but Yellowstone star Brecken Merrill is showing off the goodies he received in his “Swag Bag.”

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards are given by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists to recognize outstanding performances in the film and television industry. And if you haven’t heard by now, Yellowstone was able to land its first-ever SAG Award nomination earlier this month. The Paramount Network hit show stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton — a ruthless Montana Rancher. It’s the only non-premium cable series to be nominated for Drama Series Ensemble.

Young actor Brecken Merrill has been right in the middle of all four of Yellowstone’s intense seasons. Merrill, of course, plays the young, defiant, and ever-curious Tate Dutton. He’s the son of Kayce and Monica and the grandson of John.

Yellowstone has only continued to grow in popularity and it has been crushing TV ratings with each passing season. The recent SAG Award nomination only further proves that Taylor Sheridan’s show is one of the very best out there right now. A large part of the nomination can be credited to Yellowstone’s amazing cast. That obviously includes Costner and Merrill but also other names like Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, and more.

So, Brecken Merrill, go ahead and enjoy everything you got in your SAG Awards “Swag Bag.” You deserve it.

“Slave-free chocolate in my swag bag? Don’t mind if I do!” Merrill captioned his latest Instagram post. “Thanks, @sagawards @champagnetaittinger @chwinery @calm @charlottetilbury @thelordjones @loandsons and @tonyschocolonely_us for all the wonderful support in aiding SAG-AFTRA performers and families in financial crisis.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Want More Tate Dutton in Season 5

If you have been wanting to see more of Brecken Merrill’s Tate Dutton, then you are definitely not alone. Fans expressed that sentiment and more in the comments of Merrill’s post.

“Tate? More like ate,” one fan replied.

Meanwhile, another fan couldn’t help but to ask the young actor whether or not we might see more of him in upcoming seasons of Yellowstone.

“You gonna have more lines on Yellowstone next season?” the fan asked.

There’s no denying that we would all love to see more Tate Dutton on the show. But we would love to see more of a lot of different characters. The show is just too good. But Merrill replied to this particular fan with the perfect response.

“With a cast as incredible and big as ours the story has to unfold in a way that focuses on different characters at different times. I’m excited to see what Taylor cooks up for Tate next season!”