‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Tributes Onscreen Dad Luke Grimes on His Birthday

Brecken Merrill, the youngest member of the “Yellowstone” cast, wished his onscreen father, Luke Grimes, a happy birthday today (Friday). Merrill is just 13-years-old and plays the young cowboy-in-training Tate Dutton on the show. Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on “Yellowstone,” is celebrating his 38th birthday today.

Kayce is the father of Tate Dutton and the husband of Monica Dutton. Merrill and Grimes get plenty of screen time together, along with Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica. The father and son team spends a good deal of time together as Tate tries to learn the cattle ranch cowboy style of life. The two actors, though years apart in age, have obviously established a strong bond together. They work very well together in scenes that call for both of their participation. They also seem to enjoy each other’s company away from the camera. Merrill shared some sweet words for Grimes in his happy birthday social media post.

“Happy birthday to my onscreen dad, Luke Grimes,” the “Yellowstone” star writes in his social media post. “He is funny and sweet and makes it all look easy!

Numerous “Yellowstone” fans took Merrill’s post as an opportunity to wish Grimes a happy birthday as well. Many also note just how much they enjoy watching the show and the father and son bond between Kayce and Tate.

The fourth and most recent season of “Yellowstone” saw some ups and downs between the father and son. Tate is forced to kill a man attacking his mother early in the season, leaving him and Monica psychologically wounded. Sensing his young family needed some time away from the ranch, Kayce packs up and moves his wife and child to the nearby Native American reservation.

‘Yellowstone’ Season Four Sees Hardships For Dutton Family

All seems well for the Dutton as they settle onto the reservation, even purchasing a new house and gaining a dog in the process. While wrangling up some stray horses, Kayce happens upon former “Yellowstone” ranch hand Avery. To no one’s surprise, Monica becomes jealous of her interaction. Up to this point at least, nothing much has come of the situation as Kayce remains loyal to his wife and son.

The family will soon be growing as Monica tells Kayce and Tate that she is pregnant with their second child. It is around this time that Kayce begins noticing a wolf seemingly following him as if to protect him. Unsure of what to do, Kayce seeks the help of Thomas Rainwater and Mo, who send him on a vision quest.

After four days with no food or water, Kayce returns home. He tells Monica that he “saw the universe” during his vision quest.

What that actually means — no one really knows but we certainly hope to find out when “Yellowstone” returns for its fifth season.