‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser, ’1883’s Eric Nelsen Appearing at Fort Worth Stock Show

If you’re in the Fort Worth area today or tomorrow, well then, it’s your lucky day. Two fan-favorite characters from “Yellowstone” and “1883” will be appearing at the Fort Worth Stock Show – and they’ll be available for autographs tonight and tomorrow. That’s right. Here’s your chance to meet both Cole Hauser and Eric Nelsen.

According to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR), the two will be set up in a couple of booths and readily available for photos and autographs. In a Twitter post, FWSSR shared that the cowboys will be making appearances tonight between 4:30 – 6 p.m. and tomorrow 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the AGC Exhibits Hall and the Dickies Arena concourse adjacent to section 113.

This is your invitation to meet cast members of @Yellowstone & @1883Official at #fwssr

Autograph sessions scheduled for: Feb 1 & Feb. 2



4:30-6 pm AGC Exhibits Hall (Yellowstone Booth)

6:30 to 7:30 pm – Dickies Arena (Rodeo Ticket Required) Concourse Adjacent to Sec. 113

Taylor Sheridan fans can go meet a collision of the Dutton worlds and get their photos with both Rip Wheeler and Ennis (RIP). The two stars not only play a couple of badasses, but they’re genuinely sweet people, according to their cast mates.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler on “Yellowstone”

Cole Hauser is central to “Yellowstone’s” story line. He’s not only John Dutton’s right hand man, he’s also Beth Dutton’s husband. The two most recently got married in a spontaneous, somewhat chaotic ceremony in which Beth kidnapped a priest. Rip is a tough, no-nonsense kind of man. But when it comes to Beth, his heart softens and we see a gentler side of him. And he’s arguably the only one who can deal with her antics.

Of the characters of Beth and Rip, “Yellowstone” actress Kelly Reilly once shared that she and Hauser are both “protective” of the people they’re playing as well as their relationship.

“We’re both really protective of them, and we’re really passionate about the work. We’re both at a point in our careers where we found roles that we could put our soul and heart into. We really feel blessed, both of us. We don’t take it for granted,” Reilly says.

Eric Nelsen Wasn’t Aware of Ennis’ Fate on “1883”

Likewise, “1883” actor Eric Nelsen loved portraying the likable cowboy Ennis on Taylor Sheridan’s spinoff drama. Nelsen found himself the focal point of Elsa Dutton’s (Isabel May) love during the first half of the season. However, in true Sheridan fashion, Nelsen’s character Ennis was killed off following a robbery from a group of bandits. And the moment was difficult for Nelsen as an actor but also the fans. Fans of the series were rooting for Ennis and Elsa. Then they were devastated when Ennis gets shot.

And Nelsen says he wasn’t aware of his character’s fate when he took the role.

“No, actually I wasn’t. When I got cast, I had no idea. Once I was sent all the scripts, I finally started to read them. When I came to the end of Episode 5, I lost it,” the “1883” star reveals. “I was emotional and crying and just in disbelief. I ran to Taylor’s house and I said, ‘Taylor, why? Can’t we change this, please?’” Nelsen laughs.

He adds: “It all makes sense in the scheme of things. Although Ennis’s death is incredibly heart wrenching and sad, it is a turning point for the series and for Elsa. It had to happen this way, unfortunately for me!”