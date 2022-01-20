‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Celebrates Reaching a Million Followers

Since joining the cast of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” veteran actor Cole Hauser has become a household name.

On “Yellowstone,” Hauser plays the fan-favorite Rip Wheeler, one of the most beloved characters on the show. A rough and tough cowboy all the way down to his bones, Rip Wheeler is the ruthless leader of the ranch’s bunkhouse crew. Unafraid to throw hands at anyone who gets out of line, Rip rules the bunkhouse with an iron fist. While he is a more than capable cowboy on the ranch, Rip’s true value comes from his role as the Dutton family’s enforcer. The big guy shows no qualms about doing the family’s dirty work or doing away with their enemies via a trip to the train station.

Hauser’s performance on “Yellowstone” is excellent and he’s garnered much acclaim and praise from fans and critics. On Thursday, he reached an impressive social media milestone, accumulating an impressive 1 million Instagram followers. He took to social media to thank his fans for helping him reach the mark.

“Thank you for all the support on social media to get to 1Mill!” he writes in the post. “Let’s go for 2!! “Never let success get to your head, and never let failure get to your heart.” Much love to all of ya.”

In a testament to the actor’s growing popularity, his social media post garnered more than 50,000 “likes” in a few hours. Several “Yellowstone” fans posted kind words in the post’s comment section, thanking Hauser for his extraordinary work on the show.

“We love RIP,” a fan writes. “This character gives hope to someone who is loyal. You are a fierce actor. Keep up the good work!”

‘Yellowstone’ Season Brings Out a New Side of Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser does an excellent job of making Rip Wheeler the most feared man on “Yellowstone” Ranch. But Hauser also does a terrific job of giving his character emotional depth and that is what we saw in season four.

After his love, Beth Dutton, is injured in a bomb attack, it is Rip would who provides emotional support. We also see Rip come emotional after he is forced to teach his closest friend, Lloyd, a lesson about the no-fighting rule.

Rip also stands up for Teeter when she speaks to John Dutton about getting her job back. He even reciprocates a hug from Teeter when John reinstates her to the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse.

We’ve definitely seen the evolution of Rip Wheeler through the fourth season. We hope to see it continue as he is not a married man with a youngster, Carter, in his life.

Whatever the future holds for Rip Wheeler — we know Cole Hauser will be up to the task.