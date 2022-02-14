‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Dedicates Valentine’s Day to All the ‘Amazing Women’ in His Life

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser posted a sweet Valentine’s Day message to all the important women in his life, including his wife, Cynthia.

The two have been married since 2006 and now have three kids together. Their oldest son, Ryland, is 17, while their middle son Colt is 13 and their daughter Steely Rose is 9. Even 15 years later, you can tell that Cole and Cynthia are still happily in love.

The “Yellowstone” star posted a picture of him and his wife to celebrate their love for Valentine’s Day. But Cole Hauser also wanted to honor the other important women in his life, so he included a second photo in his post of who look to be his mother and sister.

“Happy Valentine’s to all these amazing women in my life. Especially you my love!” Hauser captioned the post. See it for yourself below.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Says He’s ‘Free’ in Scenes with Kelly Reilly

With how much chemistry we see between Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler on screen, some fans are surprised that Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly aren’t married in real life. But as we can tell from the above Valentine’s Day post, Hauser is happily married to Cynthia.

So it’s just a testament to Hauser and Reilly’s insane acting skills that Beth and Rip work as well as they do on screen. Earlier this week, Hauser and the rest of the “Yellowstone” cast members sat down for an interview with Deadline. During their conversation, Hauser brought up how easy scenes with Reilly feel.

“As far as Kelly and I and our relationship not only onscreen but offscreen, I mean, I feel like and I hope she feels the same way,” Hauser said. “And I think we’ve talked about it throughout interviews several times. But I just feel free with her to do whatever we want to do as creative souls. I’m blessed to have met her four years ago and to be able to create these two characters together.”

We, as “Yellowstone” fans, have also been blessed. Beth and Rip are universally beloved by nearly every fan, especially when we see them together. The more they explore and expand their relationships, the more onboard we are.

Just this past season, we watched the two finally tie the knot. Beth kidnapped a priest for an impromptu wedding in the front yard of John Dutton’s lodge. The moment, while a bit spontaneous and chaotic, was absolutely perfect for the “Yellowstone” couple.

Next season, we hope to see how Beth and Rip officially adjust to married life. And, we can see how their bond to Carter develops and changes over time.