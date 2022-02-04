‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Doesn’t Know Why Show Is Just Now Receiving Praise

Fans who’ve watched “Yellowstone” since day one are in agreement with Cole Hauser (a.k.a Rip Wheeler). “Yellowstone” should have received praise and recognition long ago. It’s only after season four concluded that we heard Taylor Sheridan’s drama is up for a major 2022 Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble. But why didn’t it get recognition sooner?

According to Variety, we’re not the only ones who’ve been wondering this for the last three years. Cole Hauser shared his thoughts about being snubbed for so long, despite praise from critics and fans alike. And he believes that maybe it just hadn’t connected with anyone outside middle America for that long.

“It feels like it is finally touching the edges of America. It seems like New York and LA are kind of paying attention, which is nice, for a lot of us to see that kind of acknowledgment,” he told Variety.

He goes on to add:

“I’m just happy that Americans are talking about ‘Yellowstone’ and that they love this kind of show,” Hauser said. “Taylor [Sheridan] has done such a great job and there’s a tremendous cast.”

Cole Hauser Preparing for Tough Physical Work on “Yellowstone”

That tremendous class includes Hauser himself. He plays the ever-loyal right-hand man to John Dutton. But his stern demeanor melts around Beth Dutton. She’s the love of his life and the two have a back and forth relationship in the first three seasons. That is until Beth hijacks a priest and marries Rip out in front of the Dutton home.

The love story is fun – and many fans can attest to that. There have been tons of Rip/Beth costumes going around since their spicy romance ensued. But that’s not the only reason people love Rip. He’s a badass cowboy who toughens when the moment requires it. And “Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser says this is the hardest part due to the physical demand.

He once spoke about preparing for the physical work he’s seen performing.

“The best way to get ready for those days is to put the time in, and spend many hours riding. It’s all about getting in those reps,” Hauser explains. “Following a full day of riding everything is going to hurt, especially your back, hips, and legs. Then your shoulders and neck hurt from roping. Being in horse shape is a lot different than being in gym shape.”

Though “Yellowstone” season four has concluded (why can’t we have 10 more episodes?) you can still catch up on all the Dutton family drama – and trust us, even if you’re caught up, there’s still a lot to unpack. Especially between Beth and Jamie. The first three seasons are available to stream on NBC’s Peacock. The fourth season will be available soon.