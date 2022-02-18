‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Spent Some Down Time at the ‘Home of the Blues’ in Mississippi

Cole Hauser’s on a bit of a trip, and the “Yellowstone” star made it to the Ground Zero Blues Club, in the “Home of the Blues” in Mississippi.

Hauser took a couple of artsy black-and-white photos of the Morgan Freeman co-owned music club/restaurant. On Thursday, he captioned them, “where it all began #clarksdale home of the blues,” tagging the club on Instagram.

Sure, Hauser’s a long way from Hollywood and Montana, but good for him. Get that rest, Rip, before you start filming another fantastic season of the Paramount+ show.

Did the “Yellowstone” star stay in Clarksdale? The club opened in 2001 and has a few upstairs apartments for rental. Maybe he was just passing through. We don’t know. We do know Freeman and Hauser have a movie in the works called “The Minute You Wake Up Dead” and the movie production is in Canton. That’s 130 miles south of Clarksdale.

If you’re curious, the club is about a 2,000-mile drive southeast of Yellowstone’s Chief Joseph Ranch in Montana.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Celebrates Valentine’s Day

On Monday, Cole Hauser took some time to pay tribute to the women in his life, especially the most important one.

Hauser captioned a carousel of photos of his wife, Cynthia, mother, and mother-in-law. Sure, the actor plays a tough guy on the small screen, but he’s got his moments, just like this real-life one.

“Happy valentines to all these amazing women in my life. Especially you, my love,” Hauser said.

The actor took a lovely boat selfie with his wife Cynthia from an unknown location to start the photo spread.

Over 113,000 fans loved the photos.

Cole Hauser’s Movie Trailer Out Now

The Mel Gibson-action thriller “Panama” hits theaters this year, and Cole Houser’s got a big part with the longtime actor in it.

Firstshowing.net had the trailer.

It’s not the first time the two starred together (Check out 2004’s “Paparazzi”). According to IMDb, Hauser’s Bo Laramie character attended an anger management class with Gibson acting as an unnamed patient in the waiting room. Gibson also produced the 18-year-old film.

The movie plot revolves around the wild political nature of 1989 Panama. Gibson plays a CIA operative hiring Hauser, who plays a former marine named Becker, for a top-secret arms trade mission.

According to the trailer promos, Becker “learns an important lesson about the true nature of political power.” The man fights assassins, works with hot women, and deals with the enemy to make it through his mission. Sounds like a winning formula.

Charlie Weber (“How To Get Away With Murder”), Jackie Cruz (“Blue Bloods,” “Orange Is The New Black”), and Katie Katzman (who plays Snow White in an upcoming live-action version of the film) also star in the movie.

Here’s an interesting fact from IMDb. Freedom, the actor/club owner, was initially cast in Gibson’s part. Frank Grillo and Nicholas Cage were also in the mix at one point.

The “inspired by true events” action movie hits theatres and video-on-demand services on March 18.