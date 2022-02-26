‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Is Thinking About His ‘Little Girl’ in Heartwarming Post

For Yellowstone fans, Cole Hauser is definitely one of those must-see stars. But the actor really has a must-see star in his own world, too.

Who could that be? It is his little girl. Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network drama, shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Friday. Let’s take a look and see what he shared.

Oh, how sweet. How could you not feel a little warmer on cold nights seeing this Yellowstone actor and his kid? It would be hard to do.

Fans were also pretty warm in their responses, too. One writes: “That’s such a cute pic. It’s always Daddy’s girl and Mom’s boy. She’s beautiful.” Another one says: “Daddy’s little girl”. This Yellowstone fan writes: “Awwww! She’s precious!!” We agree that she is a cute little girl, too.

One more from the fanbase and this ties up a lot of sentiments into one sentence. This fan writes: “

Your [spl] so amazing! A great father, husband, man, human and a inspiration to America”. There you go. A grand-slam winning photo from Cole Hauser on a Friday.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can Get Ready To See More of Rip In Season 5

Well, Yellowstone fans can get ready for Season 5. It will be coming up at some point. And you better believe that Hauser will be in the middle of storylines. Hey, we all know that Rip had a shotgun wedding with Beth, played by Kelly Reilly. We’ll have to see how all of that pans out.

Expect Rip to have something to do with John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. We know about the Rip-Beth storyline, but there’s always something that brings John and Rip crossing paths.

We know that Rip and Beth will have scenes, too. Hauser talked about working with Reilly in an interview with Deadline.

“As far as Kelly and I and our relationship not only onscreen but offscreen, I mean, I feel like and I hope she feels the same way,” Hauser said. “And I think we’ve talked about it throughout interviews several times but I just feel free with her to do whatever we want to do as creative souls.

“I’m blessed to have met her four years ago and to be able to create these two characters together,” Hauser said. Those who watch the show probably feel blessed to see these actors work together.

But there are going to be some fireworks coming up, too. We already know that drama finds its way through storyline after storyline. Without it, then the show would be rather dreary. Taylor Sheridan, who created the series, makes sure things stay lively around the Yellowstone Ranch.