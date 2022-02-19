‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Is in Heaven on ‘Old Front Porch Swing’

Cole Hauser’s adorable wife is a huge fan of “Yellowstone.” But she also has a sizable following of her own as well. The gorgeous blonde is often sharing her life via photos on social media. And recently, Cynthia Hauser showed her followers how she’s spending her weekend. It looks incredibly relaxing.

In a new post on Instagram, “Yellowstone’s” Rip Wheeler’s real-life soulmate shares a beautiful day in Mississippi where she’s sitting on a front porch swing looking super cozy. In an orange sweater and jeans, Cynthia glows against a sunny backdrop. The scene is a nostalgic setting for the old days.

“I’m in heaven swinging on an old front porch swing #mississippi @colehauser22,” she captions the photo.

And Cynthia Hauser has a lot of thoughts about her husband on “Yellowstone.” The former actress has shared that she is a major fan of Taylor Sheridan’s show and the storyline with Rip and Beth.

However, on her husband Cole Hauser becoming a household name and sex symbol, the actor says his wife doesn’t notice any of that because the two have been together such a long time.

Cynthia recently shared a photo of herself alongside Cole Hauser wishing him a happy Valentine’s Day. Where Beth and Rip push and pull in a tumultuous relationship onscreen, Cynthia and Cole Hauser are the real deal offscreen.

“Yellowstone’s” Cole Hauser on Relationship with Co-Star Kelly Reilly

However, Cole Hauser is appreciative of his working relationship with Beth aka Kelly Reilly. And he says that it’s been great to work with someone so freeing.

“As far as Kelly and I and our relationship not only onscreen but offscreen, I mean, I feel like and I hope she feels the same way,” Hauser said. “And I think we’ve talked about it throughout interviews several times but I just feel free with her to do whatever we want to do as creative souls.”

He goes on to add:

“I’m blessed to have met her four years ago and to be able to create these two characters together,” the “Yellowstone” actor said.

And Kelly Reilly mimics this respect. She said she’s grateful for such a wonderful co-star and friend.

“Oh, Cole’s my buddy. We’re such good friends. And, honestly, we’re so lucky to have found each other,” Reilly told Looper as Yellowstone Season 4 raged on.

She also said:

“We get to go on this journey with these two incredible characters with each other,” Reilly continues. It’s a job – and world – they don’t take lightly, either. We’re both really protective of them, and we’re really passionate about the work. We’re both at a point in our careers where we found roles that we could put our soul and heart into. We really feel blessed, both of us. We don’t take it for granted,” the Yellowstone favorite says, adding it’s a sentiment she shares with Hauser. “And we support each other and have fun. It’s really lovely.”