‘Yellowstone’ Star Dave Annable Praises Wife as ‘One of the All Time Great Multitaskers’

If you’re a fan of Yellowstone and you’re looking for some next-level cuteness on this Monday evening, we’ve got it for you here on Outsider.

That’s right, folks. Even though the long-anticipated Season 4 of Yellowstone has come and gone, there is still plenty to talk about. Here at Outsider, we follow all of the stars of the Paramount Network hit show both on-screen and off of it as well.

If you don’t know, Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows on television at the moment. The drama series, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows the lives of the Dutton family. Led by family patriarch John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), the family owns the largest contiguous ranch in the country — Yellowstone Ranch. Land equals power, and as a result, the Duttons are under constant threat from land developers, nearby Indian reservations, and America’s first national park.

Today we are talking about one of the show’s characters who was killed off far too soon. That would be Dave Annable’s character, Lee Dutton, who was killed off in the very first episode of the show. Lee was the oldest son of John Dutton and his late wife Evelyn Dutton.

Outside of Yellowstone, however, Dave Annable is a devoted husband and a loving father. That couldn’t have been more evident thanks to his most recent social media post on Monday. The Lee Dutton actor posted a picture of him and his wife enjoying a meal. All the while, the couple’s five-year-old daughter sleeps on her lap. Check it out down below:

“One of the all time great multitaskers,” Dave Annable said of his wife, Odette. “@odetteannable you are one fine woman. I won’t even tell everyone what you slipped Charlie to get her to pass out while we eat. #momrocks”

We love to see our favorite actors in our favorite shows. There’s no question about that. But it’s also fun to see them outside of the set and away from the bright lights. Fans of Yellowstone were certainly enjoying Dave Annable’s latest post.

“This is too cute. Mr. Annable, you have a gorgeous family,” one fan wrote.

“How did you get a 5-year-old to sleep midday?!” a second fan asked. “Do we need to tune into your couples therapy live to get these secrets?”

And finally, a third fan asked the Yellowstone actor if he was able to hit the links.

“Question of the day is did you get to go golfing????” they asked.

Dave Annable responded saying, “Ha!!! No golfing. #coachable”

