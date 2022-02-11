‘Yellowstone’ Star Ethan Lee Drove All the Way to New Orleans Just to Record One Line

One of the most under-the-radar characters on “Yellowstone” might just be Ethan Lee, a stunt double who became one of the bunkhouse boys.

Lee started working on “Yellowstone” during Season 1, mostly helping at Cowboy Camp where he trained the actors in horseback riding. Then, during the first episode of the season, Lee stepped in as a stunt double for Ian Bohen, who wasn’t comfortable with a scene involving running horses, cattle, and helicopters in the dark.

Lee stepped in as stunt double once again during the infamous Season 2 bar fight. The ranch hands get into a fight, then come back later and let a bull loose in the bar. But during the initial fight, Lee got beat up pretty badly.

“They pick me up and they throw me over the bar, and I hit the back wall. Coming down, my foot hit one of the beer taps, and so I’m down on the floor and this guy jumps over and is beating the heck out of me, and just beer is running all in my face,” Lee told local news outlet WWLTV. “And it was just super cool because that could have actually happened.”

After that, Lee didn’t act as a stunt double for Bohen anymore but became his own character. Taylor Sheridan wrote him into scenes as “Ethan, a Yellowstone ranch hand.” You’ll see him in the background of the group in various scenes.

But Lee’s first talking part came in a memorable Season 4 moment.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ethan Lee Says First Line During Emily vs. Mia Catfight

To this day, “Yellowstone” fans still get a hoot out of watching the catfight between Mia and Emily. Mia goes after Jimmy first, because he broke his heart. But then Emily jumps in to defend her man.

While watching the scene, one of the funniest moments comes not from Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, or Forrie J. Smith. Ethan Lee turns to another real-life wrangler, Jake Ream, and delivers the perfect line.

“It was just something that kind of bubbled out. I jumped up and said, ‘I got 20 on Texas,’ hoping that no one heard me really,” Lee said.

The other actors may not have heard him, but the post-production editors did. They loved the improvised line, but Lee didn’t have a microphone on when he said it. So they asked him to drive from his home in Amite City, Louisiana, to New Orleans to re-record that one line.

“I go to the studio and said this line about 100 times until they liked it,” Lee said.

We’re thankful the editors caught it because it just makes the scene so much better. We even see Lee pass a $20 bill to Ream in the show, adding to the authenticity of the moment. Here’s to hoping that Lee gets even more speaking parts in the next season of “Yellowstone.”