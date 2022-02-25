‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little Wishes All SAG Award Nominees Good Luck From Australia

Yellowstone star Finn Little took a moment out of his day on Thursday to give a shoutout to all of the SAG Award nominees and wish them good luck.

Now, if you are new to Yellowstone, or if you aren’t entirely caught up on the series, you may be thinking, “Who is this Finn Little guy?” If you don’t know him, Finn Little is one of the new faces in Season 4 of Yellowstone. He is playing a character named Carter on the show and was taken in by the Dutton family.

On Thursday, Little made sure to wish all of the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Award nominees good luck. As for the cast of Yellowstone, they are actually nominated for a SAG Award. What category, you ask? That would be for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. However, they will be up against some pretty stiff competition with the likes of shows like Succession, Squid Game, The Morning Show, and The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Good luck to ALL the nominees in ALL the categories at this years @sagawards on the weekend in Califonia, USA,” Little captioned his post on Instagram. “We’ll be cheering for you all from all the way over here in Australia. What a FANTASTIC night it will be!”

Meanwhile, in typical kid fashion, Little signed off by asking someone to save him a piece of cake.

“Will someone please save me some cake!” he joked.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little is from Australia

You might not be able to tell just by watching Yellowstone, but Finn Little is actually a native of Brisbane, Australia. The young actor was back home in the land down under on Thursday when he wished all of the SAG Award nominees good luck. That includes his Yellowstone castmates.

The actor who plays Carter in the Paramount Network hit show was born in Brisbane back in June of 2006. At just 15 years old, there is no denying that Little is already an impressive actor. Perhaps his performance is so good on Yellowstone because he actually has had a good amount of acting experience already as a kid. Little has been featured in two popular series on Netflix. He played the character Gilles in Tidelands and was also in The Reckoning. Being so young with all of that experience, we may very well see Finn Little himself at the SAG Awards one day.

So, how exactly did Little wind up on the set of Yellowstone? Well, it turns out he has a pretty high-up connection. And when we say high up, we’re talking about the creator of the show, Taylor Sheridan. Little played the role of Connor in the neo-Western film, Those Who Wish Me Dead. That movie was directed and produced by Sheridan.