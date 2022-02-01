‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Is Absolutely a ‘Real Cowboy’ and Humble to Boot

If you know anything about “Yellowstone’s” Forrie J. Smith, it’s that he’s arguably the most experienced cowboy on the show. Prior to his acting days, he performed crazy stunts in film and television. And even prior to that, he worked on ranches most of his life. In other words, those cowboy skills you see him do on the show? That’s all him. Yet, he’s probably also one of the most humble cowboys out there.

This is clearly demonstrated through some recent social media posts. The “Yellowstone” actor shared a couple stories about fan questions and taking help when he needs it. Now on the series, Lloyd might be less inclined to ask for help – or take it if it’s offered. The hard-headed cowboy would rather sleep in the barn than face the bunkhouse after his stint with Walker.

And yet, Lloyd is a man of his word – and he will eventually admit when he’s wrong (after fighting Walker, he buys him a guitar to replace the one he broke).

But in real life, Forrie J. Smith is much less hardened – and he’s happy to take some help when needed.

“Thank God for good neighbors… Chad and Shelly are always there for me!” the cowboy posted alongside a photo of a horse trailer and his neighbors. Even the best cowboy needs a little help every now and again.

People Wonder if “Yellowstone’s” Forrie J. Smith Can Really Ride and Rope

In another post, Smith posted a photo of himself roping a cow on horseback. He shared a question that someone had recently asked him.

“Somebody at the NFR asked me if I’m a real Cowboy??? Well I’m ain’t no Milo Dewitt!! But I think I could be classified as Cowboy!!! Look close there is a rope connection.Ole sorrellie earned his keep yesterday!” Smith said.

And just like Smith, Lloyd is a looked-up-to leader of the Yellowstone. He’s Rip’s right hand man and he has a tender heart beneath his tough exterior. We compiled some of the cowboy’s best quotes from the show – and we definitely stand by them as words to live by: