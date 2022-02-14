‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Explains Why He Won’t Attend the SAG Awards

Though “Yellowstone” snagged its first big awards nomination with a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Ensemble in a Drama, one actor will noticeably not be in attendance. Forrie J. Smith addressed why he’ll be at home instead of walking the red carpet in a new social post.

Earnestly apologizing to fans, Smith opened up about why he won’t be at the SAG awards with his fellow cast. And that reason is because all who attend are required to be vaccinated against COVID. The actor shares that he’s not vaccinated and doesn’t intend to get one.

“I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot, I think it compromises your immunity,” Smith says in his post.

He further adds that the SAG organization wants proof of vaccination, a flu shot as well as a negative COVID test. And this goes against Smith’s personal beliefs. So for those reasons, he says, he’s opting not to go.

Though the “Yellowstone” actor does say he was looking forward to walking the red carpet with his boots and hat representing the country, he’s not willing to do something he’s strictly against.

Smith adds that he apologizes to everyone and he’s not trying to offend anyone – it’s just a fundamental principle he won’t compromise.

Fans Respond to ‘Yellowstone’ Actor’s Announcement

But plenty of fans quickly came to support the actor’s decision.

“A man should be able to mind his own, in my opinion. God bless brother,” one person writes. Another fan also weighs in saying, “Good for you! Your choice!! We all choose what is best for ourselves! No one else should choose that for us. Much respect for speaking up.”

Others continued to agree with Smith’s decision and praised him for standing firm.

“Thank you for your authenticity and holding firm in your beliefs! I was fired from Humana in October for the same! Still wouldn’t change it!” another person writes.

And while he’ll be missed at the show, he’s still a member of the cast that was nominated and will hopefully be bringing home the hardware.

Forrie J. Smith on SAG Award Nomination

Ahead of his announcement, Smith shared a post on Instagram praising the cast and crew for the “Yellowstone” nomination. He was thrilled that the show is finally getting some well-deserved recognition.

“We’re VERY excited to share that Yellowstone received its first-ever OFFICIAL SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the 28th SAG Awards Nominations!! YEEHAW GIDDY UP!!” Smith captioned the post.

Fans had long wondered why “Yellowstone” repeatedly got snubbed despite having such great reviews. But creator Taylor Sheridan said he didn’t mind either way – because the story of “Yellowstone” was what is important to him.

“I think one of the reasons the critics haven’t responded to Yellowstone is that I’m breaking a lot of story rules,” Sheridan says. “I’ll jump the plot ahead for no reason whatsoever except that I wanted to, and it’s entertaining. The people who get it eat it up, and the people that try to look at it with a critical eye see a mess. But that’s what I love about Yellowstone, the way that it flows from being campy to melodramatic to intensely dramatic to violent. It’s every old western and new western and soap opera thrown together in a blender. And yes, I think it infuriates and confounds some people who study storytelling. They don’t understand why this thing’s such a hit.”