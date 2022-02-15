‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Is the Happiest ‘Paw Paw’ Ever After Granddaughter’s Dance Competition

When he’s not on the set of “Yellowstone” or up to his own cowboy business, Forrie J. Smith can be found spending quality time with his grandkids.

“Paw Paw” posted the sweetest photo of two of his granddaughters earlier this week. One of them is all dressed up and made up in a cheerleading outfit, which the “Yellowstone” star addresses in the caption of the post.

“Paw paw’s first cheer and dance competition and my girl won first!” Smith wrote in the caption. We bet he couldn’t be prouder of his young granddaughter. Not to mention that winning first in these competitions is no easy feat.

We’ve only seen a few sporadic photos of the “Yellowstone” star’s family on Instagram before. So it’s a nice change of pace to see this little slice of life from the busy rodeo and TV star. Even among all his responsibilities, Smith will always make time for his grandbabies.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Explains Why He Won’t Attend SAG Awards

Earlier this year, “Yellowstone” earned three major award nominations for its explosive fourth season. One of those nominations came from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), where the Western received a nomination for Best Ensemble in a Drama.

Several cast members were included in this ensemble, including Forrie J. Smith. But in an Instagram post earlier this week, Smith explained why he couldn’t attend the SAG awards ceremony.

“My personal heartfelt message and regret for not attending the SAG award ceremony,” the “Yellowstone” star captioned his post earlier.

In the video message, he says, “Hey, I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild awards. I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated to be at the Screen Actors Guild award ceremony.”

He goes on to explain how you need to be vaccinated in addition to having a booster shot, a negative COVID test, and a K-95 mask. The “Yellowstone” star also confirmed that he will not be vaccinated anytime soon.

“I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot, and I never will. Because I believe it compromises your immunity,” Smith continues.

“Man, I’m sorry. I was sure looking forward to walking down the red carpet in my big black American hat and my Justin boots. Representing my culture and heritage, but I’m not gonna be able to do that. And I apologize to y’all out there that are part of my culture and heritage,” Smith later says.

He concluded by saying he means no offense to anyone, but this is his belief and he’s going to stick by it.