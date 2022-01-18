‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Says ‘Good Night America’ With Incredible Ranch Photo

Of all the many reasons we love the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” one is the authentic portrayal of western culture.

At its heart, “Yellowstone” is a story about the struggle of maintaining the modern western style of life. Taking place on a large cattle ranch in Montana, the show gives just a little taste of life as a cowboy. It isn’t as glamourous as Hollywood sometimes portrays it to be. It is extremely difficult work and it is non-stop, sun up to sundown, back-breaking work. Perhaps the Four Sixes Ranch old-timer said it best when he tells Jimmy “You have to want it down to your bones or it can be hell on earth.” Being a cowboy is a way of life more so than just an occupation.

When it comes to “Yellowstone,” no one knows this better than actor Forrie J. Smith. That’s because Smith doesn’t just play a cowboy on TV, he is a real deal cowboy. He spent a good majority of his life on a cattle ranch, wrangling up wayward cows and getting them back inline. He was also a fine rodeo champion back in his day as well. His experiences as a cowboy really stand out in his character, “Yellowstone” ranchhand Lloyd. Smith looks right at home as Lloyd, the senior statesman of the ranch’s bunkhouse crew. He recently took to social media to share a photo of the sun setting. If that isn’t the most cowboy thing to do on social media — then I don’t know what is.

“We are blessed,” he says. “Please pray for Ryliegh Steen and her family in Baker, Montana. Some bad health issues going on there. Thank God and Bless Ya’all! Good night America!”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Has a Busy Season Four

“Yellowstone” put Forrie J. Smith to work this season as Lloyd played a big part in the bunkhouse storyline.

He spent the first half of the season feuding with fellow ranch hand Walker over Laramie. The buckle bunny spent most of season three at Lloyd’s side but left him for Walker toward the end. This caused a major rift between the two men and they really had it out.

After the first fight, Rip Wheeler intervened a proceeded to beat up Lloud for breaking the no-fighting rule. It was far from over at that and proceeded to really boil over. Lloyd smashed Walker’s guitar and then stabbed him in the chest. The two “Yellowstone” ranch hands were then put in an arena and told to fight it out.

Lloyd would later apologize by buying Walker a new guitar. He pawned his prize belt buckle to buy the guitar and case. It appears things have settled down between the two men — for now.