“Yellowstone” is just one of those shows that appeal to all ages, no matter how young or how old. And in some cases, it appeals to the very young.

Like this three-year-old named Hendrix. “Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith ran into him somewhere and just had to snap a picture of the toddler’s cute cowboy get-up. In the photo, you can see that Hendrix has it all. From his boots to his ripped jeans to his belt buckle to his flannel to his cowboy hat. Check out the adorable photo for yourself in Smith’s Instagram post below.

The “Yellowstone” star captioned the post, “Here is Yellowstone’s #1 three old fan… Hendrix!! Cowboy in training…giddyup!”

We’re sure Hendrix would have no problem getting along with the bunkhouse boys on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. There might be a tiny bit of an age difference, but we’re sure he’d get the hang of things in no time.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Finn Little shows Off Cowboy Gear in Throwback Photo

Speaking of young cowboys in training. “Yellowstone” star Finn Little captivated audiences during Season 4 with a spectacular performance as Carter. Fourteen-year-old Carter started off as a kid with a troubled past and nowhere to go. Beth took him in and quickly changed the course of his life around.

Now, he’s learning how to be a real cowboy from the ranchhands at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Forrie J. Smith’s character Lloyd taught him about roping, while John Dutton taught him how to ride. And Rip Wheeler taught Carter how to survive as an outcast in this place.

But training to be a cowboy on the show means actual training in real life for Little. He went through several weeks at “cowboy camp,” and he has the gear to show for it. Little posted a throwback photo earlier today featuring two horse trainers on the “Yellowstone” set.

“TBT 2020: Old boots… New spurs… Friends forever. Thanks Bobby & Diane!” Little captioned the post. Check out Little with horse trainers Diane Branagan and Bobby Lovgren below.

But now the question remains: Will we see Little’s character Carter become a true cowboy next season? It looks like it could happen, given all the groundwork laid out in “Yellowstone” Season 4.

Over the course of the season, we’ve watched Carter grow closer and closer to Rip. At first, the cowboy wanted nothing to do with the kid. But by the end of it, he was treating Carter almost like a little brother. Or at least like a mentee, someone he could (literally) show the ropes on ranching at the Dutton Ranch. We’d love to see that relationship grow even more and teach the two something about themselves in Season 5.