‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Shares One of Lloyd’s All-Time Quotes

We couldn’t imagine a more perfect actor for Lloyd on “Yellowstone” than real-life cowboy Forrie J. Smith. He delivers each scene with expert class and precision.

Not to mention the fact that Taylor Sheridan has written him some truly spectacular lines. Earlier today, Smith took to Instagram to share one of his all-time favorite Lloyd quotes with fans and followers.

The quote in question comes from a “Yellowstone” Season 3 scene, when Lloyd is talking to Monica out by the strike camp. They’re likely talking about Tate, who was recovering from being kidnapped at the end of Season 2.

“You can’t teach that — toughness. You’re either born a willow or you’re born an oak. That’s all there is to it,” the quote reads in the “Yellowstone” star’s post. The text is superimposed over a serious black-and-white picture of Smith in a cowboy hat.

Truer words have never been spoken. Sometimes you can learn to face your fears or challenge yourself to grow. But resiliency and strength often come from deep within ourselves when we least expect it but most need it.

The official “Yellowstone” Twitter account also posted a clip of Lloyd saying those words back in 2020, when Season 3 came out.

Lloyd’s Best Quotes From ‘Yellowstone’

In the spirit of Forrie J. Smith delivering some incredible lines, here are some of Lloyd’s best quotes from the first few seasons of “Yellowstone.” Most of these come from the first three seasons of the show.

“Pray like hell, and hold on.”

“Rough business becoming a man, ain’t it? Beats the alternative, though…”

“It’s the shame that hurts the most, you know? But shame, it’s in the mind. You can turn that faucet off whenever you want to.”

“You know, you did something that no one does, Rip. You’ve outlived your past.”

“Mechanical bulls are for drunk chicks at the county fair. If you’re gonna rodeo, you need to find out if you’ve got the stomach for it now.”

“She’s old enough to vote and buy bullets. Don’t blame me for her bad judgment.”

Lloyd had fewer iconic quotes from “Yellowstone” Season 4 because he was too busy fighting Walker to impart wisdom. That was Lloyd’s big character arc this season, and we’re just happy to see him alive and (relatively) well afterward.

One of the few notable (and funny) quotes from him this season comes halfway through Season 4. His anger at Walker (Ryan Bingham) boils over and results in him grabbing Walker’s guitar and breaking it into tiny pieces. He and Walker already fought once, and Ryan (Ian Bohen) stands up and yells, “No fighting!”

“I ain’t fightin’! I’m smashing a f****** gui-tar!” Lloyd retorts. But he’s not just smashing the guitar when directly after this he throws a knife at Walker.

Hopefully, we’ll see Lloyd’s wiser side come out more in “Yellowstone” Season 5.