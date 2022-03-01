‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Is ‘Shooting for the Stars’ With His Whiskey Line

Forrie J. Smith has always been a real cowboy – don’t get that twisted. He’s a certified badass who does all his own stunts too. And yet, up to this point, the “Yellowstone” actor hasn’t had his own whiskey line (how is this possible?) That’s okay, because he’s remedying this issue now.

With his line from Oak & Eden, Smith is excited about the “cowboy coffee-infused whiskey.” As a part of their Anthro Series of whiskies featuring cowboys and country singers, Smith collaborated with the company to craft the perfect bourbon for whiskey lovers everywhere.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, the “Yellowstone” actor announced that he’s trying to sell 10,000 bottles of his bourbon. In doing so, he’ll donate $5 from each bottle for the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

“Shooting for the stars….hoping to sell 10K bottles this year of my Oak and Eden cowboy coffee infused whiskey!! I am donating $5. a bottle to the #childrensshiner hospital! We can do this! Thank you!! ” Smith writes beside a photo of himself holding the bottles.

The company also describes the collaboration and Smith’s coffee-infused whiskey.

“Forrie J Smith is a true cowboy, bold and strong. He is no stranger to a spirit of hard work and gratitude. From his life in the rodeo to his days as a stuntman in Hollywood to his role as Lloyd on the Paramount hit TV show, Yellowstone, Forrie is the embodiment of a character that has stood the test of time. We partnered with Forrie to create a bold cowboy coffee infused whiskey, crafted with barrel strength Oak & Eden bourbon and finished with a cold brew coffee infused American Oak spire,” it says on Oak& Eden’s website.

“Yellowstone’s” Forrie J Smith Didn’t Attend SAG Awards

The announcement comes just a day after the majority of “Yellowstone’s” cast attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards for which they were up for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series. However, Forrie J. Smith notably wasn’t there.

To much support, the actor announced in a video message on Instagram that he wouldn’t be attending because of the organization’s strict COVID-19 vaccine policy. The “Yellowstone” cowboy shared that he didn’t believe people should be forced to inject something in their bodies they didn’t want to. And therefore, he wouldn’t be in attendance at the event.

“I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot, I think it compromises your immunity,” Smith says in his post.

Many fans reacted positively, showing their support for Smith and his stance. Several people said they respected Smith for sticking to his guns and standing up for what he believes in.