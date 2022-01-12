‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith on Show’s Major Awards Nomination: ‘Yeehaw Giddy Up’

“Yellowstone” fans can finally celebrate a long-awaited major awards nomination for the drama series. After four seasons, Taylor Sheridan’s western creation is up for a Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by an ensemble in a drama series. And Forrie J. Smith is here to give a “Yeehaw!” to the nod.

The seasoned cowboy recently shared his excitement in a new post on Instagram celebrating the news. He’s just as excited and proud as the rest of the cast.

“We’re VERY excited to share that Yellowstone received its first-ever OFFICIAL SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the 28th SAG Awards Nominations!! YEEHAW GIDDY UP!!” Smith captioned the post.

Giddy up, indeed! In prior years, fans of “Yellowstone” didn’t understand why the series never snagged any major awards, despite the show’s popularity and rave reviews. And it seems after season four’s conclusion, the gritty drama couldn’t be ignored anymore.

The cast of the drama series collides together in an unbeatable performance, bringing life into the characters Taylor Sheridan created. And we certainly hope they bring home the hardware they deserve.

“Yellowstone” Creator on Show’s Awards History

While the news is absolutely fantastic, Sheridan has said he doesn’t care whether the show wins any awards at all. And that’s because he created the story for the fans – not the critics. From the very first episode, viewers are pulled into the Dutton family drama. Their unique relationships unfold in a deliberate tale of good and evil. And Sheridan is the mastermind.

“I don’t care if critics hate it and I don’t care if they like it,” he says. “I’m not resentful. I just simply do not care. I’m not making it for them; I’m making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns.”

He also adds:

“I think one of the reasons the critics haven’t responded to Yellowstone is that I’m breaking a lot of story rules,” Sheridan says. “I’ll jump the plot ahead for no reason whatsoever except that I wanted to, and it’s entertaining. The people who get it eat it up, and the people that try to look at it with a critical eye see a mess. But that’s what I love about Yellowstone, the way that it flows from being campy to melodramatic to intensely dramatic to violent. It’s every old western and new western and soap opera thrown together in a blender. And yes, I think it infuriates and confounds some people who study storytelling. They don’t understand why this thing’s such a hit.”