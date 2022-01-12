‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Feels ‘So Honored’ To Be Included in Recent Award Nomination

Yellowstone actress Hassie Harrison has just been nominated for the spot of a lifetime!

Earlier today, the actress shared a photo of herself on her Instagram. She also included a screenshot of an email she received. Lucky for the star, the email shared news everyone in Hollywood would be grateful to receive.

Her caption read, “Beside myself!!!! Yellowstone was just nominated for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. I feel so honored to be included in this.” She proudly finished her caption with crying, praying, and celebratory emoticons.

The email reads: “Dear Hassie, Congratulations! The SAG Award nominations were just announced this morning and YELLOWSTONE has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama series. The ensemble cast includes you, Kelsey, Wes, Ryan, Gil, Ian, Eden, Kevin, Hugh, Luke, Cole, Jen, Finn, Brecken, Will, Piper, Kelly, Denim, Taylor, Florrie, and Jefferson. Other nominees in this category are The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, and Succession.”

We can only imagine the Yellowstone actress’s excitement once this popped up in the 31-year-old actress’s inbox. We wouldn’t be surprised if she called her coworkers to celebrate the good news together. Fans of The Iron Orchard actress share her excitement by flooding her comments. One fan wrote, “Yooooo! Congrats. Well deserved.”

As huge fans of Yellowstone, we couldn’t be more excited.

‘Yellowstone’ Hassie Harrison is Happy in Her New Home

Sometimes, staring in a popular television series brings in enough cash to drop $2.5 million on a house. The lovely Hassie Harrison recently found her dream home for the same price!

According to Taste of Country, back in September, the 31-year-old actress is now the proud owner of a new California home. Talk about living the dream! Harrison’s new home is in the canyons near Los Angeles. The home is described as “a beautiful hacienda-style home.”

Inside her new house, the white walls stay set against wood and stone. For example, in the living room, a large fireplace is the main feature. The home contains also wooden floors and some wooden ceilings. The floor plan allows the dining room, kitchen, and living room to properly join together. Also, the laundry room is located just off the kitchen. The kitchen also includes floating wood shelves and a wooden island. However, the house comes with an extra room that could have many different uses.

Congratulations on your award nomination and new home, Hassie! Maybe it could be the location of the award show’s afterparty for you and your Yellowstone co-stars!