‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Once Explained Why Kevin Costner Is the GOAT

You don’t need to tell Outsiders that Kevin Costner is awesome. But for the doubters out there, Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison once explained why Costner, who stars in the hit series as well as executive produces it, is the Greatest Of All Time.

“He’s, like, the greatest,” Harrison said in a 2020 behind-the-scenes featurette from the Paramount Network. “He truly is the GOAT. It was awesome. He’s like the nicest guy in the world.”

“When I did my first scene, he came and was like sitting and watching the scene,” she added. “Which, it’s like, okay, cool. Kevin Costner, he’s just gonna be right there watching. Okay, great.”

Watch the full featurette here:

Yellowstone Star Hails from Taylor Sheridan’s Home State

The cast has really bonded during their time shooting each season, first in Utah and Montana, and now exclusively in Montana. The real-life setting for the fictional Dutton Ranch is the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana. And during the pandemic, the cast was pretty much quarantined there during filming.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to work on a Western,” Harrison, who plays Laramie on the show, recently told Town & Country. “I grew up in Texas, so I was thrilled to get to play a character that let me ride a horse.”

“We all got to live there and have the true experience,” Harrison added. “Which was such a blessing.”

Will the Bunkhouse Lose Another Familiar Face Next Season?

When it comes to the Dutton Ranch Bunkhouse, where Harrison plays most of her scenes, the gang is parting ways all too soon for some fans. Season 4 saw the departures of Jimmy (Jefferson White) and Mia (Eden Brolin). (White will remain a part of the Yellowstone franchise as he stars in the spinoff 6666.)

Will Season 5 bring further defections and exits? The Express speculates that Ryan (Ian Bohen) may go his own way before long. That’s based on Bohen’s comment to TV Insider that “I don’t know if he’s [Ryan] as satisfied as he used to be. So I think he might have his eye on a movement of some kind.”

But another possible departure is Laramie’s lover Walker (Ryan Bingham), who has spoken wistfully to Jimmy about the virtues of the Four Sixes. And Bingham has reportedly signed on to join the cast of 6666. So are he and Laramie headed for a breakup in Season 5, or is she headed for the Sixes along with him?

Fans will have to wait to find out. But that’s all the more reason to tune in to Yellowstone when Season 5 kicks off sometime next fall.