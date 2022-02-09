‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Opens Up About Jumping Between Comedy and Drama

While Taylor Sheridan continues to impress with each new season of “Yellowstone,” we can always depend on its actors and actresses to walk the line between drama and, when called for, humor. However, one of the hit series’ stars, Hassie Harrison, known for her role on the neo-Western drama as Laramie, has to do double the work as she navigates between the frequent solemnity of “Yellowstone” and the TruTV comedy, “Tacoma FD.”

Harrison occupies the role of Lucy McConky on “Tacoma FD.” There, she stars as the only female firefighter within the series. Her character is accompanied by a small collection of rambunctious though equally dedicated firemen. Compared to the barrel racing, nitty-gritty cowgirl over on “Yellowstone,” the two roles surely create a challenge for the actress. Constantly, she must switch gears between the Lucy and Laramie characters.

“I love the juxtaposition of being able to jump between a comedy and a neo-western drama,” Harrison shared with Composure Magazine. It definitely presents its challenges. However, the “Yellowstone” star shared, “Laramie and Lucy are vastly different characters which have really allowed me to experience my own range.”

In navigating both roles, Harrison may pull the quick-witted humor ever-present on “Tacoma FD” into the occasional one-liners and tension-breakers “Yellowstone” fans love to see over at Dutton Ranch.

Despite the drama on “Yellowstone,” Harrison shared that comedy is often the more difficult of the two genres.

“[C]omedy is so much more precise and specific,” the “Yellowstone” star said. “You have to be quick and really drop into each moment.”

Nevertheless, the actress acknowledged her admiration for both characters with, “They excite and fulfill me in such unique ways artistically.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Boasts Major Acting Chops

Hassie Harrison and her character remain crucial contributors to some of the most exciting plots on “Yellowstone.” However, after four seasons playing the spitfire Beth Dutton, actress Kelly Reilly boasts another set of acting talents entirely her own.

Beth Dutton‘s past is complex and frequently dismal. The “Yellowstone” character’s flashbacks often speak to the tragedy Beth withstood during her 30-something years at the Dutton Ranch. However, WWLTV caught up with another “Yellowstone” star, Ethan Lee. After doing so, we actually learned that the character’s actress, Kelly Reilly, is nothing like her on-screen persona.

Lee was first tasked with maintaining the series’ cowboy camp upon joining the cast members. However, after receiving that first paycheck, he was taken with the idea of acting and he hasn’t turned back since.

Now, Ethan Lee says Reilly is nothing like her on-screen persona. He stated she “is the sweetest lady–one of the sweetest ladies that you’ll ever meet, which just shows her acting ability and her skill level there is just off the chart.”

Lee’s comment comes following the conclusion of “Yellowstone’s” fourth season. Of her dynamic role, the Beth Dutton actress shared, “Every year I think it can’t get more intense…Then I get the scripts and I’m like, ‘how am I going to do this?'”

While the “how” remains unclear, at least for us, the actress continues to draw audiences, with “Yellowstone” fans everywhere anxious to hear when season five will premiere.