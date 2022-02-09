‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Reveals When She First Realized Acting Was Her Calling

Yellowstone actress Hassie Harrison opened up about what inspired her to pursue acting from a young age and why she never gave up.

“My older sister and I would always watch movies together, and my imagination would run wild, trying on these different lifestyles and circumstances,” the Yellowstone star told Composure Magazine. “Grumpier Old Men was one of our favorites when we were little. We would fall off the couch laughing. Once I realized that these were actors who were paid to do this for a living, my heart was somewhat secretly set on a decision from then on.”

According to Harrison, sticking with acting wasn’t that simple. It took a lot of guts to put herself out there over and over regardless of whether it would end in heartbreak. She was about ready to give up when she finally got her big break.

“Actors always talk about peaks and valleys in this industry,” the Yellowstone star said. “There were a few years it was only valleys. It didn’t feel like anyone was seeing me or picking up what I was putting down, so to speak. I’m glad I stuck with it because I booked Tacoma FD right after I was about ready to throw in the towel. Learning to navigate that with a good outlook and attitude is paramount to an artist’s well-being.”

Yellowstone Star Discusses Switching Between Comedy and Drama

Of course, Harrison splits her time between Yellowstone and truTV’s Tacoma FD. Since 2019, she’s played Lucy McConky, firewoman and daughter of the Fire Chief, on the latter series. Starting with season three in 2020, Harrison also portrayed Laramie on Yellowstone. While some actors would find switching between genres difficult, Harrison appreciated the challenge.

“I love the juxtaposition of being able to jump between a comedy and a neo-western drama,” said Harrison. “They excite and fulfill me in such unique ways artistically. Laramie and Lucy are vastly different characters which have really allowed me to experience my own range.”

Harrison then explained what exactly made comedy so different: “Comedy is so much more precise and specific. You have to be quick and really drop into each moment. I’ve grown so much as an artist by getting to improvise with some of the best in the business. It’s taught me to trust myself and take chances.”

Anyone who watches Harrison onscreen can see that she’s up to the challenge. Tacoma FD shares a number of actors with Super Troopers, a cult classic, and matching them is no easy task. Meanwhile, over on Yellowstone, she shares the screen with Kevin Costner, who she calls “the GOAT.” Either way, she handles her roles with relative ease.