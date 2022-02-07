‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Soaks in the Sunshine at the PGA Tour

A little-known fact about one of the “Yellowstone” Bunkhouse Boys is that Ian Bohen, who plays Ryan, is a golf fan.

Bohen posted a sweet photo from the PGA tour yesterday, showing him at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Bohen rocked a Hawaiian shirt featuring gorgeous flowers, a very different look than the typical cowboy gear we see him in for “Yellowstone.”

“Loving the @attproam in my hometown. #TheseGuysAreGood @pgatour #montereypeninsula,” Bohen captioned his picture.

The “Yellowstone” star had what looked like front-row seats to the golf event. In his Instagram Stories, Bohen shared a gorgeous view of the course, which borders the Pacific Ocean. Afterward, Bohen relaxed in a lounge-looking area with live music. In the Stories, we see Stephen Walsh playing as well as Joe Horowitz.

But Bohen wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance at the PGA tour. Hollywood legend Bill Murray also made an appearance, taking the green to show off an amazing golf trick that few could ever achieve.

A video of Murray went viral earlier this week, showing the 71-year-old actor and golf-lover nailing a five-foot putt. The kicker is, Murray did it with the club behind his back while he wasn’t looking. Check out the sensational putt for yourself in the video below.

Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Murray. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/o5CVvxJRJp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2022

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate a ‘Bunkhouse’ Spin-Off Series

“Yellowstone” star Ian Bohen does a phenomenal job lightening up the show with his cowboy banter and quick wit. Whenever he or the other Bunkhouse Boys come on screen, we know we’re in for some laughs.

But some “Yellowstone” fans want to know if these ranch hands deserve their own chance in the spotlight. With Taylor Sheridan making all these other spin-off series, why not one about the bunkhouse?

“Anyone else think having the Bunkhouse as a spin-off would be great? I find myself really enjoying the interactions of the hands,” one fan wrote on Reddit earlier.

Unfortunately, the majority of people who commented on the post all came with the same answer: No. They’re really not interested in a spin-off about the cowboys.

“They are the comic relief/breathers from the main story which is usually darker, so they are doing their job, but I don’t want 45min of comedy/shenanigans from the cowboys that would be a bit much,” one “Yellowstone” fan said in the comments.

“The show right now is around 30 minutes of cowboy b roll. What else would a bunkhouse spin-off offer?” someone else said.

Only one or two people spoke out in support of it. “Yea!! I would watch the hell out of that. The cowboys are the best part of the show,” one person commented.

The Bunkhouse boys definitely serve their purpose in lightening the mood of the sometimes dark and intense “Yellowstone.” But it’s not unreasonable to wonder about their backstories and see their characters fleshed out a bit more.

What do you think about a Bunkhouse Boys spin-off, “Yellowstone” fans?