‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Talks Possibility of Show Running for Seven Seasons

The ever-popular hit television series “Yellowstone” wrapped its fourth and latest season just last month. For fans of “Yellowstone” that can only mean one thing — it’s time to get excited for season five.

Paramount Network has yet to officially greenlight a fifth season. However, it’s all but certain to happen. In fact, the “Yellowstone” cast says filming for the fifth season could begin real soon.

Ian Bohen, the actor behind “Yellowstone” ranch hand Ryan, says the show is targeting a May start for season five filming. Bohen has been with “Yellowstone” since the beginning and his character continues to earn more screen time. A more than capable cowboy, Ryan also doubles as a Montana Livestock law enforcement agent. His boss, former livestock commissioner and cattle rancher John Dutton, uses the livestock agency to his own benefit. In season three, we see Ryan pull out his badge in an effort to get a motorcycle club off ranch property. When they refuse to leave, things get messy.

Speaking to TV Insider, Bohen confirms that season five is “100 percent happening” and filming will begin soon. The cast and crew are aiming for a May filming star, according to the “Yellowstone” star. Bohen also makes an interesting comment on just how long the show may continue. He says he sees the show going for at least seven seasons.

“We are shooting in May,” he says. “I don’t think that’s a secret at all. We are starting Season 5 and I would be completely astounded if we didn’t shoot 6. And I’d say that there’s a fair chance we might shoot a seventh season.”

That is fantastic news for “Yellowstone” fans. Bohen says it will be up to “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan regarding just how long the series goes.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ian Bohen Talks Series End Game

The call on how and when to end the show will fall upon Sheridan’s shoulders, Bohen says.

“It Just depends on whether the creator wants to write another 10 episodes or if his story is finished at the 60th episode or not,” he says. “So that’s it. And he’s gonna sit down and go, ‘What do I want to do? Do I want to keep doing this or do I want to do something different?'”

Later in the interview, Bohen talks about Ryan’s journey and what we can expect of the character going forward.

“Ryan might be looking—this is all just my inner stuff — to switch things up a little bit,” he says. “He’s been there a long time. There’s new dynamics, new people, there’s new women. I don’t know if he’s as satisfied as he used to be. So I think he might have his eye on a movement of some kind.”

Very interesting comments from Bohen. Could Ryan be on the move? We’ll find out when “Yellowstone” returns for season five.