‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Tells Why Filming Series ‘Doesn’t Feel Like You’re Shooting the Show’

One of the most authentic parts of “Yellowstone” is the fact that it’s filmed on location in Montana, at a real ranch. This makes the whole series feel more believable, especially when we see cowboys and wranglers (and even actors) doing the real work.

“Yellowstone” star Jen Landon said this affects the feeling of filming too. Landon joined during Season 3 to play foul-mouthed ranch hand Teeter. She went through Cowboy Camp, just like all the other stars, and eventually started shooting from the back of a horse.

Earlier this week, Landon sat down on the Johnny Dare Morning Show to talk about what that shooting experience felt like to her. The morning show host discussed how watching “Yellowstone” felt more like watching a long, drawn-out movie than an episodic TV drama.

“Yeah it is, and I think that’s the sort of structure of Taylor [Sheridan’s] brain,” Landon explained. “Shooting the show doesn’t feel like you’re shooting a show.”

So, what does it feel like? To the “Yellowstone” star, it feels a lot like doing the work in real life.

“A lot of the time, especially as a member of the bunkhouse boys, you’re dealing with horses and you’re dealing with the elements,” Landon continued. “Montana is a wild place. You are often doing what you’re doing for real, you know? When you’re on a horse, there are consequences when you communicate with that animal. So it has a different feeling. Like you are grounded in reality in a different way.”

This is why Sheridan usually goes out of his way to hire real horse wranglers on the show. While Landon came on with relatively little experience, she quickly picked it up. She had to, in order to perform the role well.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Opens Up About Looking Different Than Teeter on the Show

When Jen Landon walks onto the screen on “Yellowstone,” we’re used to her pink hair, aggressive walk, and rocks-in-her mouth talk. But in reality, Landon is nothing like that.

When talking to Johnny Dare on his morning show, Landon revealed how strange it is to look so different even though she physically undergoes very few changes.

“It’s weird. I look at it and I’m like, ‘God, I don’t even have prosthetics on my face and I look really different,’” Landon said. “But yeah, that’s my face.”

Perhaps it has more to do with Landon’s personality change than her looks. Teeter will cuss someone out and make suggestive comments. Landon, on the other hand, is an eloquent speaker. She makes insightful observations and nuanced comments. That just gives more credibility to her acting skills than that she can make Teeter so believable.

We can’t wait to see more of the foul-mouthed ranch hand on “Yellowstone” Season 5.