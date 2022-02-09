Watchers of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are going to start seeing much more of Kathryn Kelly.

Kelly plays veterinarian Emily on “Yellowstone” and, along with Teeter actress Jen Landon, is getting more screen time. “Yellowstone” recently announced that Kelly and Landon will be bumped to series regulars for the upcoming season. Kelly, who made a big impression in her first “Yellowstone” season reacted to the news via a social media post on Wednesday. It is safe to say the actress is excited to become an even bigger part of the heavily popular show.

“Pretty dang neat-o cool beans,” she writes in the post’s caption. For our older readers — this means she is pleased with the recent transaction.

The news of Kelly’s promotion came at the same time that “Yellowstone” announced that season five is a full go. Filming for the latest season will begin in May and Kelly will be front and center for all the action.

Kelly’s promotion to series regular is no surprise and she was excellent as the sweet and sassy Emily. Before landing the “Yellowstone” gig, Kelly was mostly known for her role in the television series “Nashville” in 2018. She also had a part in 2019’s “Dolly Parton Heartstrings.

Emily, of course, is the newest love interest of former “Yellowstone” ranch hand, Jimmy Hurdstrom. It was love at first sight for the new couple, though their first encounter had Jimmy doing things to a horse he never thought he would. In an episode of “Behind the Story,” Kelly details what Emily sees in Jimmy.

“He has this sort of innocence about him where like he doesn’t even know how to like play games if he wanted to,” she says.

‘Yellowstone’ Actress Kathryn Kelly Earns More Screen Time

“Yellowstone” fans took a liking to Emily almost immediately after she is introduced early in season five. Emily is a vet at the famous Four Sixes Cattle Ranch where she first meets Jimmy, who is there to learn the ways of the cowboy.

The relationship between Jimmy and Emily moves fast and he shocks viewers when he returns to the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse. He announces that he and Emily are engaged, much to Mia’s dismay. The two cowgirls engage in a physical fight before Mia leaves.

After John Dutton forgives his debt, Jimmy heads back to Texas with Emily. He plans to remain at the Four Sixes Ranch and work as a ranch hand while he and Emily continue their courtship. Fans are already rooting for a western-style wedding for the two popular characters.

It will be interesting to see how “Yellowstone” writers work Emily and Jimmy into the season five storyline. Will the show’s action occasionally hop over to the Four Sixes Ranch like in season four? Will the couple move back to Montana?

We can’t wait to find out when “Yellowstone” returns for its fifth season.